Mageseeker A League of Legends release date is very, very soon

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story release date has been shared by Riot Forge, with the 2D RPG game that depicts the story of feuding Demacian mages Sylas and Lux actually set to come out incredibly soon.

Both gameplay and pre-orders have been revealed for Mageseeker, as the Digital Sun-developed game was announced last month, but now we have a firm Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story release date. The 2D hi-bit pixel action RPG game will let you “raise a rogue mage army and lead a revolution,” according to Riot Forge, and it looks to be the perfect companion to Airship Syndicate’s Ruined King turn-based RPG.

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be available on PC via Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, and also on consoles starting April 18, 2023. It will cost $29.99 USD / £24.99 GBP for the standard edition, and $39.99 USD for the digital deluxe edition. You can also get the Lost Silverwing as a pre-order bonus.

Check out the brand new Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story gameplay trailer below and wishlist on Steam.

If you want to splash the extra cash, the digital deluxe edition comes with the Silverwing Supply Station Pack, Home Sweet Cave decorations, exclusive spells, and Unchained skins.

We also have a breakdown of the protagonist, world, and characters that should help you get an even deeper understanding of Mageseeker.

“Play as Sylas, an escaped mage who joins a band of rebels in the deep forest. Their revolution will shatter Demacia’s deceptive peace – a peace built with the blood and sweat of mages. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice.”

Mageseeker isn’t the only LoL spin-off project set for this year either, as Convergence (featuring Arcane favourite Ekko) and The Song of Nunu (featuring, well, Nunu) are also set to release in Summer and Fall of 2023 respectively, so keep an eye out for them too.

