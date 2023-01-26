Midnight Suns Deadpool DLC is a rainbow amid the crushing darkness

The first Midnight Suns DLC character is nearly here, much to the chagrin of everyone in a two-mile radius of the superhero team. There are a lot of big personalities in Firaxis’ Marvel strategy game; you’ve got demi-gods, bad-tempered geniuses, science experiments gone wrong, and a cute demon dog. There was always perhaps one big, gaping, chimichanga-shaped hole in the Suns’ cast however, and The Good, The Bad, and The Undead will give you your fill of wise-cracking self-referential humour, whether you like it or not.

Deadpool. The merc with a mouth, the undying pain in everyone’s ass. If you aren’t aware of who this masked mercenary is, he kills people for money and talks a lot while doing it. Sporting a delightful form-fitting red jumpsuit, dual pistols, twin katanas, and as many grenades as he can physically fit on his person, Deadpool is an agent of chaos. But how does he fit into the do-gooder team you already have assembled?

Jake Solomon, creative director at Firaxis, recently said that Deadpool was originally planned to make an appearance in the main campaign of Midnight Suns, but due to the fact that he “kind of sucks the air out of the room” whenever he appears, it was decided that a separate story mode was better, and it makes sense. The character is overbearing, constantly talks, and nobody but you can stand him.

Once you’ve bested Venom in the story mode, you’re free to choose the Deadpool mission from the mirror table. His meeting with Hunter is more of the chance variety, a heist gone wrong, and starts a three-mission journey filled with vampyres, rainbows, and according to the man himself, the most attractive, charismatic person on the planet.

Acting as the first episode in a Saturday morning cartoon-like run, The Good, The Bad, and The Undead introduces a new antagonist in Sin, Red Skull’s daughter, and her attempts to bring forth a brand of undead-themed destruction to the planet. Deadpool bumbles along with his new best friend, Blade, as they attempt to push back the fanged threat and find out who’s at the core of the infestation.

If you’re wondering how Deadpool plays, he’s a DPS through and through. His new trait, ‘en fuego’, gives him stacks based on enemies he kills without taking damage himself. Something in there hints at a weak ego, but who are we to judge? Stacking up your ‘en fuego’ passive increases the effectiveness of your cards – attack damage, area of effect, and even resistance stacks can be applied, just as long as you’re ‘on fire’.

It’s an interesting playstyle, and you’ll definitely want to bring a tank along for the ride so Deadpool stays out of the firing line. With unit-heavy missions and undying foes, you’ll need to keep your wits about you when juggling the aggro of your enemies.

With Deadpool’s arrival at the abbey comes a few improvements that only he could think were important. Iron Man’s future tech litters the forge, Blade puts a lot of thought into that training area, and as expected, Deadpool wants a food truck. The vehicle is an eye-sore that only a mother could love, but it does give you the ability in combat to discard a card in your hand for an extra move in that turn.

The Good, The Bad, and The Undead is a relatively short piece of additional content, but it sets the scene for the other DLC characters perfectly, and after spending over 40 hours with the original cast, it’s a breath of fresh air to have someone else join the team – even if he won’t stop talking about unicorns. If you’re just beginning your journey with the supernatural superhero squad, we have the best Midnight Suns Hunter build here, and even a Midnight Suns tier list so you know who to take into battle.