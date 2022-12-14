The best Marvel Snap Klyntar decks are an interesting prospect because this location merges all of your cards into one symbiote, removing ongoing abilities in the process and only retaining the power levels. At the time of writing, it’s the featured location for 48 hours, which means it appears 40% more frequently than the usual rate. Note that this is different to the hot location, which happens every Sunday and is a random location from the existing pool boosted to a 60% rate for the day.

While the best Marvel Snap decks will serve you well when there isn’t a featured location in play, the rate you’ll run into Klyntar right now means you may want to opt for some specific cards to either take advantage of it in one of the best card games on PC. So here are two of the best Marvel Snap Klyntar decks for what is easily one of the best free PC games this year.

The best Klyntar decks

It’s worth noting that the best deck for any featured location isn’t one that solely caters to it. As the increased appearance rate is only 40%, you’re not going to run into Klyntar every game you play. So it needs to be a solid deck without Klyntar showing up, so you can still win the majority of your games and climb the ladder. Here are the best Klyntar decks in Marvel Snap:

Silver Sera

Elektra

Nova

Silver Surfer

Brood

Storm

Groot

Juggernaut

Killmonger

Kingpin

Polaris

Maximus

Sera

Symbiotes created by Klyntar have an energy cost of one, which means Elektra is perfect for destroying them. However, if your opponent decides to use Armor to protect their high-power symbiote, you can use Polaris to move either the symbiote or Armor to another location, then take them out with Elektra. If you don’t draw Elektra, Killmonger is also worthwhile, provided your opponent’s symbiote is bigger than yours. This is even more effective if you have Nova in play already. Aside from that, this deck works like a standard Silver Surfer deck, buffing all of your three-cost cards. Credit to Alexander Coccia for this list, whose video goes into a little more detail on the synergy within.

Nongoing

Ebony Maw

Titania

Zero

Ant-Man

Angela

Armor

Cloak

Lizard

Mojo

Typhoid Mary

Attuma

America Chavez

This deck revolves around the high-power cards that usually have a negative ongoing effect, since the symbiote resulting from Klyntar will remove those effects. Ebony Maw, Titania, Lizard, Typhoid Mary, and Attuma all fall into this category, however the deck can also be played in a zoo style if Klyntar doesn’t show up, thanks to Zero removing the effects of one of those cards. Titania can be replaced with any strong one-cost card – we’d recommend Ant-Man, Iceman, or Korg – while Attuma can be switched out for Red Skull, or anything that buffs your board, such as Blue Marvel or Ka-Zar. Credit to SafetyBlade on MarvelSnapZone for this list.

Now you know the best Klyntar decks to play, make sure you check out our Marvel Snap tier list which details all of the best cards in tier one at each energy cost, or find out which cards are in every single Marvel Snap pool with our dedicated guide.