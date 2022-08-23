Spider-Man Remastered PC ray tracing performance is best with DDR5 RAM

Spider-Man Remastered can be a pretty demanding PC game if you crank its graphics settings up, with even the most powerful systems struggling to maintain a high level of performance with ray tracing enabled. Now, it appears that DDR5 RAM could be key in helping to improve frame rates with all the game’s visual bells and whistles enabled.

After conducting multiple benchmarks in Spider-Man Remastered across more than 30 processors, Steve from Hardware Unboxed has discovered the potential gains offered by DDR5 gaming RAM when ray tracing is enabled. Their data indicates that the best gaming CPU, the Intel Core i9 12900K, can offer substantially better frame rates when paired with kits of memory boasting the newer spec compared to slower, older DDR4 sticks.

To be more specific, when paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the average frame rates of the Core i9 12900K gaming PC equipped with DDR5 RAM saw average frame rates increase by around 36% compared to DDR4 results at 1080p. Steve also suggests that L3 cache may also play a significant role in improving performance, with higher core counts seemingly not able to boost fps at all.

As you might expect, moving up to higher resolutions leads to more GPU bound scenarios and leads to a diminished performance increase. Still, it highlights how the game can be particularly straining on your processor, something noted in our Spider-Man Remastered review.

Unfortunately, those with team red chips will need to wait for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs to arrive on the market before they can entertain this kind of frame rate improvement in Spider-Man Remastered. Alternatively, those looking for a cheaper upgrade may want to wait for Raptor Lake processors to launch, which should drive down the price of 12th Gen Intel Core components.