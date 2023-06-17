Snag the fantastic Spider-Man games super cheap, if you’re quick

The Marvel’s Spider-Man games are, for my money, the best Sony PlayStation exclusives on PC so far (although Ratchet & Clank does arrive in July). Topping the likes of God of War, Horizon, and The Last of Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales are two of the most fun action-adventure games going and have excellent PC ports to match. Now thanks to a Steam sale, you can get both games at their lowest price ever on the Valve storefront ahead of Spider-Man 2 – just make sure you swing into action fast (I couldn’t help it).

If you’re yet to see them in action, Insomniac’s pair of open-world games take the group combat style of the Batman Arkham series and ramp it up to the high-speed flow state of Peter Parker and Miles Morales. It’s kind of amazing how fast everything moves, yet somehow it manages to feel smooth and precise at the same time.

Playing them, at times I almost couldn’t believe I was pulling some of the sequences off, but it felt like it was all under my control, rather than the game just doing the cool stuff for me. Within a short time you’ll be zipping between goons, splatting some to walls with your sticky webs, disabling others with your gadgets, and juggling another up into the sky for a pummeling, before hefting them bodily into a crowd of their companions. It’s a delight.

And the web-swinging? Oh yes. Simply soaring around the streets of New York City is every bit as perfect as you imagine it in your head; this, more than anything else, is what it means to be Spider-Man – and Insomniac gets it so, so right. The pair also deliver from a story perspective, taking twists and turns you’ve seen before and still managing to make them feel fresh and new, with a few big surprises thrown in along the way.

You really can’t go wrong with either game, but Miles Morales might just pip its predecessor to the post. It’s a little tighter and more focused, taking an already-excellent first game and polishing it up to an even greater sheen. Plus, Miles is just hot right now, with the release of Across the Spider-Verse helping elevate him to stand alongside Peter Parker as a well-deserved equal in the role, rather than just being treated as a secondary Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales are 33% off on Steam until June 22 – expect to pay $40.19 / £33.49 for Remastered, and $33.49 / £26.79 for Miles Morales. The sale isn’t on long, so thwip them up now!

While we await news of Spider-Man 2 coming to PC, likely still some time off, we’ve got plenty more of the best superhero games if you love having great power and great responsibility, or you can check out the best free PC games for an even cheaper way to find some fun.