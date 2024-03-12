The best VR RPG is free, but not for long, so claim your copy now

If you purchased a Meta Quest 3 headset over the holidays, or during one of the recent mini price cuts, you need to make sure you claim your free copy of arguably the best RPG to launch in virtual reality. Asgard’s Wrath 2 is free for anyone who purchases the 128 or 512GB Quest 3 headsets, but you need to claim your copy in the store and add it to your library before the offer expires later this month.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is one of the best Meta Quest 3 games, as its incredible depth and scope ignore the traditional boundaries of VR. While the branding is sometimes hard to ignore, especially on marketplaces like Amazon, it’s still entirely possible that people own a Meta Quest headset and don’t know they have one of the best VR games waiting for them to play.

This offer was initially set to expire in January and was shifted to February. It was then adjusted one more time to the current end date of Saturday, March 30, 2024.

When you first boot up your Meta Quest 3, there is a first steps program which will tell you about some of the exciting apps you can try for free. At one point, Asgard’s Wrath 2 was featured here as a reminder to download it, but with the extensions, it was likely removed so as not to falsely advertise the game past the offer date.

We’re not expecting any further extensions to this offer, and assume that the previously delayed expiration dates are purely down to the unexpected popularity of the Quest 3 over the holiday period.

If you’re a fan of games like Skyrim, Assassin’s Creed, or God of War, I would highly recommend Asgard’s Wrath 2, even if you have to pay the full MSRP of $59.99 (£44.99)

If VR isn’t your thing, and instead you want to play on a desktop rig, we can show you how to build your own gaming PC with a step-by-step build from buying your parts to assembling and booting.