One of the best PSVR2 games is coming to Meta Quest soon

Almost one year after its initial release on PSVR2, C-Smash VRS is coming to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro. Inspired by the classic Sega game Cosmic Smash, it’s one of the very few games that feel far more at home in virtual reality than they ever did on its original home console, which in this case is the Sega Dreamcast.

In what is sure to be one of the best Meta Quest 3 games when it launches – if the reception to its PSVR2 version is anything to go by – the C-Smash VRS release date will be Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The announcement confirms the game will make its long-awaited debut around ten months after its release on PSVR2, where it quickly established itself as one of the most unique VR games on the platform, blending sports and puzzle gameplay to create a game that sits on the fringes of both genres.

We’re glad to see it arrive on the Meta Quest 3, easily one of the best VR headsets that we believe triggered a golden age of VR gaming that is only going to grow stronger during 2024.

Sega fans will be more than familiar with Cosmic Smash, which is both a Dreamcast and arcade title but this VR reimagining takes the original idea and propels it to new heights.

While the Dreamcast is often viewed as an outlier when talking about retro game consoles, it still has a dedicated fanbase that loves bringing a new perspective to a platform that wasn’t fully appreciated during its heyday.

Pre-orders for C-Smash VRS go live at 10am PST on February 8, with a 10% discount available to anyone who purchases the game during this per-order period, this offer being a staple on the Quest store.

If you need some inspiration while you wait for C-Smash VRS, check out our guide to the best Meta Quest 3 games to keep you occupied until April.