Halo is coming to Flight Sim

New Flight Sim Halo DLC was confirmed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, and it’s available to download now on Game Pass. Furthermore, the Flight Simulator 40th anniversary update is coming in late 2022 – yes, the series is really that old.

The biggest news is that new DLC for Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now, and it gives players the opportunity to fly the iconic Pelican craft in the simulation game through the skies for the first time. Furthermore, the big 40th-anniversary update will hit later in 2022 with new aircraft, helicopters, and even classic vehicles from the history of flight – such as the Wright Bros plane and the Spirit of St Louis, which we can’t imagine will go very fast.

This is a breaking story from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase broadcast at Summer Games Fest on June 12, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

More to follow…

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN’s news hub and our Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest stories from the biggest gaming show of the summer. To watch the broadcast live, check out our story on the Xbox and Bethesda showcase start time.