Let me ask you a philosophical question: have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a ghost possessing a lamp? Probably not, and honestly, neither had I – until now. Midnight Ghost Hunt, a bizarre yet beautiful mashup of Dead by Daylight’s multiplayer chase mechanics and Prop Hunt’s, well, chaos, has me intrigued – and it’s finally leaving early access.

There are two sides to this fantastical war: Hunters, and Ghosts. The Hunters, reminiscent of Dead by Daylight killers, group up in teams of four to chase down four mischievous ghosts – Midnight Ghost Hunt‘s equivalent of Survivors.

If you’re one of the horror game‘s good guys (are they really good guys, though?) you’ll be able to equip a whole slew of spook-destroying, Ghostbusters-style weapons, including a Spectral Cannon that can, to quote the official Steam page, “blast [Ghosts] to smithereens.”

Alternatively, if you play as a Ghost, you have your own array of mystical powers, including the ability to yeet objects at passers-by, conjure odorous miasmas, and transform into household appliances – like lamps. That headline’s making more sense now, right?

But that’s not all: when the clock strikes 12 the witching hour begins, and the spooks get even cookier and spookier. Hunters will have to destroy them all before midnight, or risk being violently murdered – time is very much of the essence.

But there’s more to this spooktacular tale – The Midnight Ghost Hunt release date is officially set for Thursday, March 21, officially concluding its early access run.

The 1.0 version will rework several of the game’s maps, with updates ranging from visual tweaks to full overhauls to improve their overall flow. If you’re looking to get in on the action, make sure you pick the game up here.

