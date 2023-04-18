All Minecraft Legends biomes

Looking for all the Minecraft Legends biomes? Starting a new game in the blocky RTS-like can be a little disorientating at first; the maps are procedurally generated, so it’s vital that you know exactly where you are, and where to look for those precious resources.

Creating an army mighty enough to take on the Piglins isn’t easy, so we’ve collated all the information on Minecraft Legends biomes in one place so you know exactly where to look when scouring the landscape for materials. Collect, expand, and eliminate your enemies in the strategy game with every Minecraft Legends biome.

Every Minecraft Legends biome

There are nine distinct biomes you’ll encounter when exploring the Minecraft Legends map. Not only does each biome look unique, but the different areas give you opportunities to collect valuable resources. Some of the biomes also contain the Minecraft Legends mounts if you want to ride something other than your trusty steed.

Here is every biome in Minecraft Legends:

Meadow

Fatelands

Badlands

Forest

Swamp

Jungle

Tundra

Dry Savana

Jagged Peaks

Meadow

A relatively flat biome, the meadow areas of Minecraft Legends are filled with plant life, winding rivers, and are a decent source of both Wood and Stone.

Fatelands

Similar to the meadow areas, the Fatelands are filled with green fields and wildflowers, with an important difference; hundreds of anomalous rock formations. These small spires are the best way to gather Stone in Minecraft Legends.

Badlands

The Badlands are a desert biome held high on a plateau. They are filled with sticky tar pits and deep valleys filled with rare plant life. The high vantage points of the Badlands are an excellent way to survey the surrounding areas.

Forest

More densely wooded than the meadow, the forest houses tall, sturdy trees, babbling brooks, and mud puddles. One of the best biomes to gather Wood.

Swamp

Mangroves and mushroom trees populate the dense swamp areas of Minecraft Legends. The red mushrooms that litter the swamp floor can be used to boost your jump, with the increased jump being handy for scoping out precious Redstone.

Jungle

A more hostile environment than what we’ve seen previously, the jungle biome houses tall trees dripping with green vines, and an abundance of Redstone. Be careful as you wander, as some of the plant life in the jungle has a tendency to hurt if you get too close.

Tundra

Don’t get lost in the blinding whiteness of the tundra – a fairly barren environment that houses a few trees, the odd rock, and a huge supply of Diamond if you search hard enough.

Dry Savana

A fairly barren biome, the Dry Savana is host to come dried grass, the odd watering hole, stone outcrops, and some unusually shaped coral plants.

Jagged Peaks

With huge peaks and deep valleys, the vantage points of the Jagged Peaks are home to an abundance of Diamond, 360-degree views of your surroundings, and some excellent cover if you’re planning an attack.

Now you know everything about Minecraft Legends biomes, it’s time to get out there and put a stop to that Piglin invasion. If you’re looking to increase your gathering efficiency, we have a method on how to carry more Minecraft Legends resources. Once you’ve conquered the story mode, it’s time to take on Minecraft Legends multiplayer, or if competitive action isn’t your thing, we have the best PC games here to sink your pickaxe into.