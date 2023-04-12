The best Minecraft Legends mounts are almost entirely dependent upon the goals you’re looking to achieve in Blackbird Interactive’s first foray into the world of blocks. While the map isn’t quite on the scale of other open-world games out there, it’s still large enough that the journey from one side to another can easily prove arduous. Thankfully, that’s where mounts come in.

Alongside lutes and banners, Minecraft Legends mounts can help you navigate the expansive action strategy game during both combat and exploration. Each mount comes furnished with its own special ability, so you have a vested interest in collecting them all. Here’s everything we know about the best Minecraft Legends mounts ahead of the impending release date, including the unique skins that you can acquire for them.

Minecraft Legends mounts

There are currently four Minecraft Legends mounts confirmed for the strategic spin-off, and each one is designed to respond to different situations. Some can help you charge across the map in record time, while others can traverse castle defences and rocky cliff faces with little to no effort.

Here are all the Minecraft Legends mounts:

Horse

Regal Tiger

Big Beak

Beetle

Horse

The Horse serves as your starter mount in Minecraft Legends. While it’s a basic mode of transportation, it outruns standard Minecraft Legends mobs and can serve you well during those first few hours. As you might expect, the Horse has no special abilities to speak of, but this noble steed can get you to wherever you need to go with minimal fuss.

Regal Tiger

The Regal Tiger is a delightfully cute, purple sabertooth tiger that’s built like a tank. As you might expect, its land speed easily outstrips the Horse, though we can’t yet confirm whether it has any special abilities to help differentiate it even further. However, given how robust it is, we’re willing to bet the Regal Tiger will come in handy during hairy combat encounters.

Big Beak

Big Beak resembles an oversized toucan that’s large enough for you to sit astride its feathery back. Not only can it use its wings to double-jump, which comes in handy for scaling mountains and other large structures, but it can also glide across the open-world game. Big Beak is ideal for navigating the environment without having to worry about pesky mobs, but it can also be used strategically to drop into enemy bases that are open to the air.

Beetle

The Beetle can traverse defensive walls and other vertical obstructions, making it the perfect Minecraft Legends mount to invade an enemy base on foot. While it remains low to the ground, it’s currently unclear just how well the Beetle fares for general exploration, though we can’t imagine it’ll come anywhere close to the other mounts on offer.

Minecraft Legends mount skins

The Minecraft Legends deluxe edition comes with a skin pack that includes five additional mount skins, with the caveat that one won’t be available to equip at launch. We’ve already seen a sneak preview of one mount skin for the Horse, but the other four skins are yet to be determined – as is the possibility of more mount skins available in the future.

That’s everything we know about Minecraft Legends mounts and their cosmetic skins for the time being. Our Minecraft Legends gameplay preview is chock-full of features you can expect in the blocky spin-off, though you might want to check the Minecraft Legends system requirements if you’re planning to go up against piglins with a rickety old rig. Finally, if you’re curious how long Minecraft Legends is, we’ve got the answer to that, too.