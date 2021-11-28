Minecraft 1.18 adds “dramatic new terrain” to your current world

The new Minecraft 1.18 update is the big new Caves & Cliffs Part 2 expansion and it’s releasing in just a couple of days, and now the team at Mojang has gone into more detail on how it will affect the player’s current existing world – and how they will get to interact with the update’s “dramatic” new features.

While the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update dropped back in June and it was fairly simple in nature, merely adding a few new mobs such as goats and axolotls and new building materials like dripleaf and deepslate. Part 2 is releasing this Tuesday, November 30, and actually adds the caves and cliffs bit of its title.

While it’s known that 1.18 will be adding some impressive new cave systems, the biggest question from fans was how the update would impact their current worlds. The Mojang team has now released a video explaining exactly this, and how a little exploration will go a long way.

Players can enter their worlds as normal, but as they start exploring they’ll find “dramatic new terrain in the unexplored areas” – and as players dig down below their explored areas, they may find the bedrock replaced with the new deepslate mineral, which they can dig further to hopefully find new cave systems.

There will be a new blending system that smooths out the terrain so there’s less of a dramatic edge between new areas. The team is also working hard to make sure that “performance stays at a really good level” on all platforms so the new areas don’t adversely affect anyone with a lower-end system.

Minecraft 1.18 will release on November 30, and supposedly it will also include a patch that allows cats to start scaring ghosts again. Good news.