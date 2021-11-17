Minecraft 1.18 launches this month, but three big features are still “on hold”

The snapshot betas were getting ever-smaller, so we knew it was coming – but now Mojang has made it official. The Minecraft 1.18 release date, with all the Caves & Cliffs Part 2 features, is set to launch at the end of November. The update will land across all the various platforms Minecraft supports, and finally brings us a host of new biomes, revamped world generation, and more.

Minecraft 1.18 launches on November 30. The Java Edition update will be available across Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs, while the Bedrock Edition will launch on – deep breath – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

The update features new world generation and enhanced cave systems, as well as candles. But, as previously announced, some features have been pushed back from 1.18 – and they won’t make 1.19 (also known as The Wild update) either, as the devs have now confirmed.

Archaeology, bundles, and goat horns “have been put on hold”, as the devs explain in the announcement. “They have not been cancelled, we just had to put them on the backburner for now. While they won’t be in the Wild Update, they are going to come to Minecraft in the future when we’re able to add them in the best possible way.”

