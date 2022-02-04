Minecraft: Java Edition locks out old accounts in March

Way back in 2020, the developers announced a major change to Minecraft: Java Edition, as players would soon be required to swap from a Mojang account to a Microsoft account in order to keep playing. That’s ‘soon’ in relative terms, as we still haven’t actually hit the deadline, but the developers have just confirmed the date and put out the final call for account migration.

As of March 10, you will no longer be able to play Minecraft: Java Edition with a Mojang account. The devs want everyone to switch over to Microsoft accounts for “improved security and player safety”, and they’re enticing people to make the change with the promise of free Minecraft capes.

You can get all the details on how to migrate your account here. Java Edition will continue to be supported as normal following the change, and will continue to be a separate entity to Bedrock. This is purely a unification of the account system. You’ll be able to keep your old username, too – you’ll just need to have an Xbox gamertag to go with it.

Java Edition continues to be the source for most of the best Minecraft mods, and the place where you’ll get the most current snapshots with beta access to new Minecraft versions.

