Are you looking for the best Minecraft PE seeds? Need the best Minecraft Bedrock Edition seeds? Well, you have come to the right place. The Windows 10 version of Minecraft is different to the normal PC version of the game, and thus your traditional seeds do not work. This is because the Windows 10 edition is actually Minecraft Pocket Edition (sometimes called Bedrock Edition), as seen on mobile. That means you need different seeds to get the right results.

If you’re new to the world of Minecraft PE seeds then let us first walk you through how to use these neat codes. All you need to do to generate a fresh world is click New on the main menu, which brings you to a window where you can name your new game and input a seed code. All that’s left to do is hit the Generate World button and explore the environment you find yourself in.

So if you’re looking for a great Minecraft PE seed to start your adventure, what should you type into the seed box? Let us be your guide with our handy list of the best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds.

Here are the best Minecraft PE seeds:

WITCH HUT

Seed: 825217104

The witch’s hut in this Minecraft Pocket Edition seed, can be found in the swamp next to the spawn location and beyond that a small village encased in mountains.

FLOWER PLAINS

Seed: 1425516286

This tranquil world brimming with flowers is the perfect escape for mellow minecrafters to sit back and relax. Build your home in this garden of flowers and marvel at their beauty.

Lava Cliff

Seed: 98450566

Waterfalls are so last year; now it is all about magnificent columns of lava spilling from a sheer cliff face. This Minecraft PE seed offers more than just visual spectacle too – just do a little digging around the spawn point and you will quickly find an abandoned mineshaft packed with iron, coal, obsidian, gold, and diamonds.

Hidden Castle

Seed: 66898262

This Minecraft PE seed will spawn you in a beautifully constructed blacksmith’s village that borders both a desert and plain biome with a well hidden secret. Head to the village well and take the plunge to find the amazing castle that lies beneath.

Mountain Village

Seed: 50975

Minecraft PE seeds tend to produce a village that is perfect in every way. Not this seed, though. This one attempts to build a village on the side of a mountain, resulting in a house towering above everyone on an unreachable plateau and a crop garden buried in the side of the mountain. A unique place to set up camp, to say the least.

Small Town

Seed: MAMAMOOSE

Villages tend to be isolated little huts surrounded by miles of abandoned ground. This Minecraft Pocket Edition seed is not content with tiny settlements: it combines three villages to make a bonafide town. It’s rare to find such a bustling area created entirely by the game, rather than players.

Floating Woodland

Seed: INFINITY

This Minecraft PE seed spawns what at first appears to be a fairly generic woodland biome. But look up, and you will see things are not as pedestrian as they seem. Floating islands is this seed’s unique selling point of infinity, and the foundations for your own skybase.

Desert Island

Seed: MESA PLZ

A brilliant Minecraft Pocket Edition survival seed, you spawn on a small desert landmass with nothing but endless ocean around you. However, underneath the island is a network of deep tunnels and caves filled with rare resources.

Mesa Spikes

Seed: 742382451

Mesa Spike biomes don’t exist, but this Minecraft PE seed will make you believe they do. Take a stroll into the Mesa biome straight ahead and the landscape will soon produce giant, multi-textured stalagmite formations.

Woodland Mansion

Seed: -396676922

What else could a mansion dweller possibly need? For everything else you need to settle into your brand new palatial abode, this seed has a village nearby for all the essentials.

Mountainous Swamp

Seed: KICK ME FROM THE HILL

Kick me from the hill is a swamp biome that’s bordered by an attractive, if extreme mountain environment, and it’s perfect for an afternoon hike.

If that is not enough for you, a sleepy nearby village contains a blacksmith’s workshop stocked with emeralds, gold, and an iron helmet.

Minecraft City seed

Seed: 1388582293

You can spend forever hunting through a world for a good city. Save yourself time and use this Minecraft Pocket Edition seed to spawn on top of the mother of all villages. With multiple houses, gardens, smithies, and churches, this is a real Minecraft Metropolis.

Desert Stronghold

Seed: LEGEND OF LUUC

Load this Minecraft Pocket Edition seed and you’ll spawn by a desert village situated on the edge of a mesa biome. Jump down the nearby well and start digging to find a stronghold with an End portal.

Icy Tundra

Seed: KOP

A field of towering ice spikes overlooks a small riverside village in this Minecraft PE seed, providing the ideal base camp for a Frozen-inspired adventure.

Hollow Mountains

Seed: CANDY CRUSH SAGA

You would think that this Minecraft PE seed would generate an infuriating game, but instead candy crush saga crafts a beautiful set of hollowed-out mountains, complete with epic overhangs and flowing waterfalls.

Festive Village

Seed: 1410403532

Explore a lovely snowy biome with towering ice spikes. The festive village on the edge can be a great starting home, too.

Mushroom Peninsula

Seed: THISBATTLESTARTEDTNT

One of the most charming elements of Minecraft is its giant mushroom biomes. While most other biomes are content to sort-of-realistically recreate geographic landscapes, this Minecraft PE seed sprouts 6ft tall fantasy red-cap mushrooms.

It also spawns you within walking distance of a mushroom peninsula packed with red, fungal bovines. What’s not to love?

Beautiful View

Seed: 80432

Head straight out to sea from spawn and you’ll find this wonderful mountain range jutting from the water’s surface. Nothing to find in terms of resources and materials, but the view is worth a hundred diamonds. Well, not really.

Ocean Village

Seed: ACE

The joy of discovery in Minecraft is finding usual things in unusual places. The novelty is strong with this seed, which dumps a village in the ocean. With wooden plank decks joining the buildings together, this is a lovely little sea-side port town in which to relax.

Jungle Resource

Seed: -1068624430

This seed spawns you on the edge of a jungle filled with towering taiga trees, making it the ideal seed for any budding Minecraft carpenter. You will not be running out of wood anytime soon.

Rocky Mountain Village

Seed: SUPER PIG

This seed generates a massive rocky mountain with a village nestled at its base. Surrounding it are a desert and swamp biomes, a huge mushroom, and a pit of scorching lava.

Village Island

Seed: 26248

This is Survival Island with a twist: rather than marooning you on a desert island with only a tree for company, this Minecraft PE seed generates an island with a whole village on it. Why survive alone when you can be accompanied by mute NPC villagers?

Desert Cliffs

Seed: XNXX

This seed produces a mountain biome with some amazing overhangs that are perfect for cliff-diving. The mountains sit on the edge of a desert and savannah biome, where you’ll find two villages with a blacksmith. There’s iron equipment, obsidian, emeralds, and apples to be looted there, too.

Hillside Village Stronghold

Seed: -8198

This seed produces a hillside village with all the amenities you could require from a residential district. However, the real star of this Minecraft PE seed is that – if you do a little digging – you will find a stronghold within 64 blocks of your spawning location.

Fast Loot

Seed: ELBOWS

Rife with villages just a few minutes from spawn, with the second one you encounter built above a mine shaft. If you’re looking for resources fast, a little bit of excavation work here will go a long way.

Panda Watching

Seed: 57558375

A jungle biome rich with bamboo trees and cuddly pandas, not to mention their parrot pals. The perfect place to build your treetop home in a dense jungle, teeming with wildlife.

Underwater Shipwreck

Seed: 1193133207

Located just off the shore from the spawn location, this underwater shipwreck has plenty of buried treasure to start you off in the world, and even a hidden treasure map.

Desert Temple Loot

Seed: -1115237354

The temple at this desert looting spot can be found a short distance from the spawn location, and has four chests with a myriad of great loot including gunpowder and gold ingots.

There you go, you lucky things: the best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for mobile and Windows 10 players.

Since there’s always more creative goodness to be had with Mojang’s seminal game, you can transport yourself to even more amazing locales with the best Minecraft maps. But, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be enjoying a well-deserved rest in the nearest blocky tavern after a good day’s adventuring.