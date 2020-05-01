What are the best Minecraft seeds? Minecraft seeds are codes that the game uses to generate worlds for you – worlds full of interesting landscapes and key landmarks ripe for exploration. They cover everything from jaw-dropping vistas and landscapes to thrilling dungeons filled to bursting with loot.

Your job is simple: pick the one you want to play around in, whether that’s a great spawn location or an idyllic landscape. All you have to do to get a seed up and running is grab the digits and place them into the seed field when you’re next creating a Minecraft world. The game will do all the heavy lifting, leaving you to explore and create to your heart’s content.

Regardless of whether you’re a professional miner or someone about to load up their first world, there’s something you can’t control in Minecraft: the terrain itself. While your mind may be brimming with possibilities, all too frequently you’ll spawn in a bland, uninspiring world full of flat grassland and the odd chicken. Hardly the canvas for your masterpiece.

Hence this article, a complete collection of the best Minecraft seeds, from the inspiring to the functional and everything in between.

Before we start it’s important to note that the end results of a seed are entirely dependent on what version of Minecraft you are running. A brilliant seed in version 1.6 could be something upsettingly bland in version 1.7. To help you out, we’ve put the latest version each seed works with in brackets after the seed code. Set your Minecraft launcher to this version for the correct results.

Here are the best Minecraft seeds:

Woodland Mansion

Seed: throwlow

Version: 1.1.4

Woodland Mansions are notoriously difficult to track down in Minecraft, so this seed does all the hard work by spawning you in only a hundred blocks away from one. Neat. Build your Minecraft house, accrue plenty of resources, and prepare to raid the mansion in a jiffy.

Frozen Islands

Seed: -7865816549737130316

Version: 1.1.4

Adorable Minecraft mobs like polar bears, imposing glacial spires, and the odd igloo make this the perfect winter wonderland spawning location. The icy landscape you spawn stretches out pretty far, but there’s a landmass nearby so you can harvest essential resources before heading back out onto the ice sheets. Perhaps the best bit is you’ll spawn directly onto a survival island surrounded by ice, so you can mine straight down to get important minerals and resources, too.

Triple Island Ocean Monument

Seed: 6073041046072376055

Version: 1.1.4

If you’re a fan of Castaway roleplay, then this is one of the coolest Minecraft seeds we’ve come across. You’ll start out on a cluster of three small islands with all the resources you could possibly need to survive, then once you’re thriving there are several Ocean Monument to battle through loot – one of them even has a Shipwreck spawning inside it.

Spruce Village and Coral Reef

Seed: 673900667

Version: 1.1.4

Spawning directly into a Minecraft village makes for a very gentle start to life in Minecraft, but what’s even better is if that village is just a short stroll from a gorgeous coral reef and some stunning mountains. This seed promises resources for days, plenty of fish for food, and a safe place to spend the night.

Shipwrecks and Villages

Seed: -613756530319979507

Version: 1.14

This one is all about shipwrecks. You spawn into a quaint village where you’ll notice a villager has turned the shattered remnants of a hull into a cosy abode. Venture out further into the world, and bigger shipwrecks await you on the seabed. If that doesn’t float your boat, then there’s also an ocean ruin for you to explore. We ship it.

Another Woodland Mansion Spawn

Seed: -4589128118707775879

Version: 1.11

Woodland Mansions are one of Minecraft’s most exciting generated structures, but they’re not exactly easy to track down. This seed works with the 1.11 Exploration Update and spawns you close to one of these behemoth structures. Be warned, though: they house some formidable mobs.

Mountain Cliff

Seed: -969535336

Version: 1.9

If bizarre, inexplicable geological formations are your jam, look no further than this 1.9 Minecraft seed. While this seed won’t produce masses of hidden treasures, it will create a column of rising stone pillars complete with cascading waterfalls and a herd of sheep at its peak. Creative mode is advised – this would be a spectacular location for a fantastical Minecraft tower.

Leg Break Island

Seed: -7261691309120837834

Version: 1.9

Affectionately titled ‘leg-break island’, this seed will produce a single slab of mountain jutting impressively out of the sea. It’s up you what to do with this geological wonder, but trying to get to the top of it is probably a good start.

Igloo and Winter Forest

Seed: -3500229128833691836

Version: 1.9

This seed will drop you in the middle of a wintry forest where you can find two cosy igloos, one of which harbours a secret basement. You’ll find the secret basement under a rug – enter with caution, however, as inside there’s a small workshop with a zombie villager lying in wait. Get rid of the undead resident and you’ll find a compact, underground base with a brewery and plenty of storage – ideal for starting out in a snowy biome.

Two Small Islands

Seed: -6185261765285097501

Version: 1.9

This seed sells itself on an interesting premise: two small islands, one with a wolf on it and the other with a sheep. From that point on it’s up to you how this survival story unfolds – do you harvest your only mammalian friends for resources and meat or do you do everything possible to ensure that your unconventional companions are safe?

Librarian Spawn

Seed: -1480351183376464763

Version: 1.9

Mysterious, simple, and unique, this seed will drop you into a world featuring a simple cottage with a lone resident, The Librarian. Whatever resulted in this guy’s living situation is anyone’s guess, but building his humble hut into an enormous fortress is endlessly satisfying.

The Librarian’s house is surrounded by Minecraft horses and greenery, too, so there’s more to this niche seed than meets the eye.

Horses and Desert Village

Seed: 8678942899319966093

Version: 1.9

Spawning a magnificent array of prissy clip-clops (horses) on the outskirt of a huge desert village, this seed offers equestrian types the ideal starting point for their Minecraft adventure. Inside the village there are chests packed with great loot like diamond horse armour, gold ingots, saddles, and obsidian – everything you need to ride off into the sunset atop your noble steed.

Underwater Temple

Seed: -5181140359215069925

Version: 1.8.8

Temples. They’re great. But most seeds seem to restrict them to jungles and deserts. Just because that’s how famed adventurer Indiana Jones liked his temples, doesn’t mean that’s how the rest of us like ‘em. That’s why this seed is here, offering a change of location for your exploring: underwater. With a challenging selection of enemies to defeat and plenty of secrets to uncover, this seed is for the nautically inclined.

Mountain Archway

Seed: 8858351513851407858

Version: 1.8.8

Where monolithic natural structures are concerned, no real-world creation compares. This seed’s main feature is a mountain consisting of two arching peaks. An internal waterfall finishes off this Minecraft marvel with the water feature it deserves. The archway makes the perfect sheltered spot for a villainous, Bond-inspired hidden base.

Blacksmith at Spawn

Seed: 686298914

Version: 1.8.8

As soon as you spawn in this seed you’ll be next to a village containing a blacksmith’s treasure chest (see inside for Minecraft diamonds, swords, and obsidian). But that’s just the start of this loot-heavy seed, which spawns a world featuring four desert temples, six villages, two dungeons, and a stronghold. You’ll certainly want to visit some of these, so head to x: (-973) y: (93) z: (127) for the stronghold, x: (-328) y: (82) z: (560) for the largest of the six villages, and x: (-149) y: (68) z: (343) for a dungeon home to a golden apple.

Mooshroom World

Seed: 5387364523423380365

Version: 1.8.8

If instant gratification is what you need then this seed will give you that. Provided you’re looking for instant mushrooms, that is. Within meters of your spawn location you’ll find a sprawling island filled with giant mushrooms and herds of red cows.

Lava and Waterfalls

Seed: 3657966

Version: 1.8.1

Just a short trek from spawn and you’ll discover this mega mountain region. The peak breaches cloud level, and bursting from its slopes are water and lava falls. It’s also topped with a wooded area, making it both a scenic climb and a solid resource provider.

Deep Ravine and Gold Ore

Seed: 1111

Version: 1.8.1

Right by where you spawn in this seed is a deep ravine cut into the ground. Take a peek and you’ll immediately find what you’re here for: gold. There’s a good few blocks of gold ore right at the surface, so you can gather it in practically no time at all.

Savannah Biome with Blacksmith

Seed: -516687594611420526

Version: 1.8.1

Along the join between the savannah and desert biomes in this seed is a desert village with some desirable loot. Between the chests in the houses and the blacksmith’s shop you’ll find 26 gold ingots, three emeralds, two diamonds, six iron ingots, iron leggings, and a saddle. Not a bad starter kit!

Desert Temple

Seed: 998538147

Version: 1.8.1

A mesa, plains, and desert biome all meet at an intersection marked by a temple for you to explore in this seed. Even better, you’ll find the temple at the bank of a river where some giant squids hang out, as well as cows in the fields of the plains biome next door.

Mountain in the Sky

Seed: -969535336

Version: 1.8.1

One for the Minecraft mountaineer, this seed will spawn you at cloud level on this amazing mountain structure. It goes much higher into the sky than the clouds, and its flatter sections are home to some savanna biome-style trees. The whole mountain makes an island, with some really cool geography to explore.

Many Biomes

Seed: -8913466909937400889

Version: 1.8.1

If you’ve absolutely got to see it all, and you’re on a strict time limit, then this seed is for you. It contains all of Minecraft’s various biomes, and they’re packed into a reasonable 2km². One afternoon stroll and you’ll know everything about landmass identification.

Mushroom Islands

Seed: 1.8.1

Version: 2107564565349426305

Minecraft can feel a little brown and green all too often. Inject some colour into your eyes with this seed, which will drop your right in the middle of an ocean filled with mushroom-sprouting islands. Those bright red domes should cheer you right up, but if that doesn’t do the trick perhaps the herds of cows will instead.

Diamond Seed

Seed: 1785852800490497919

Version: 1.8.1

With 15 diamonds right at the spawn location, this is a loot paradise seed. You’ll find the diamonds split into chests in the two desert temples you’ll soon find, and a third temple hides away some treasures, too.

In the first of the temples you’ll come across you can also find some diamond horse armour, ensuring your steed will be well protected.

Fast Diamonds

Seed: 939276771201220157

Version: 1.8.1

A great Minecraft seed if you’re in need of diamonds quick. You’ll spawn quite close to two desert temples that can be raided for treasures, and also fairly close to spawn are two NPC villages, one which has a blacksmith. One of the temples contains nine diamonds and two emeralds.

Mushroom Kingdom

Seed: -8504220077033419916

Version: 1.6.4

Make sure you have ‘Large Biomes’ selected when you use this seed, as without it you’ll find a completely different world. And you wouldn’t want to miss this: a fantastic mushroom biome and a hills biome right next to each other, with you spawning right on the border between the two.

Simple Village at Spawn

Seed: 2976643220357667859

Version: 1.6.4

Sprint off to your right from spawn and you’ll find a blacksmith’s shop stocked with the perfect starter kit: iron leggings, iron chestplate, an iron sword, a bunch of apples, and even three diamonds! You’ve not done any work yet and you’re already fully kitted out for action and have lots of goodies to use on your Minecraft anvil.

But there’s more! Look out from the village and you’ll see a desert temple, which is packed full of chests containing gold, iron, and diamonds. A superb starting point.

Dossier

Seed: Dossier

Version: 1.6.4

As you spawn into this curiously named Minecraft seed you’ll want to turn around immediately and head backwards. You’ll see a village, but that’s not what we’re here for. A little way off the coastline you’ll see a perfectly flat rectangle building just sitting in the ocean. Break in, and you’ll find an End Portal. No more do you need to contend with strongholds; just travel right to The End from the safety of an underwater bunker.

And those are our very favourite Minecraft seeds. There’s plenty to keep you busy exploring, but there’s always something new to find, so why not try our best Minecraft maps? Or perhaps our top Minecraft servers. Oh, and don’t forget to equip some brilliant Minecraft skins before you head out. Anyway, we’ll leave you to it; there’s plenty more redstone we need to dig up, and this pick-axe won’t swing itself…