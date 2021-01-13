Minecraft 1.16.5 Release Candidate 1 is out, another Caves and Cliffs snapshot hits next week

The Lush Caves are home to several plants, including berries growing on vines and large pink flowers that emit particles from the ceiling.

Minecraft is about to get a teeny, tiny new update with 1.16.5, which just got a release candidate for final testing before release. The update only includes a few tech fixes to address server crashes, but Mojang has confirmed something much more exciting here: the next Caves and Cliffs snapshot is due to launch next week.

Minecraft 1.16.5 Release Candidate 1 is now available for testing, and if no notable issues are discovered, it will go live on Friday, January 15. There are two bug fixes in this update, both of which address server crash issues, but the devs are keeping the details quiet for security reasons. (If you’re already testing the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs snapshot, be aware that attempting to roll back to this one will corrupt your save.)

“We hope to release another Caves and Cliffs snapshot next week,” the devs add on Reddit. Each new snapshot introduces one or more new features that’ll be included in the final update – the most recent, for example, introduced the Minecraft axolotl.

The proper Minecraft 1.17 release date is currently slated for some point in summer 2021 across both Bedrock and Java Editions.

YouTube Thumbnail

Check out some Minecraft mods or Minecraft seeds to enjoy while you wait for the new content.

Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Minecraft console commands
Minecraft skins
Minecraft mods

Promoted

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N