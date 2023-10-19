On Sunday, October 15, fans eagerly tuned into the Minecraft YouTube channel to watch Minecraft Live 2023, hoping to catch a glimpse of all of the new content coming to the game – but they were in for an extra treat. Amidst the buzz of these highly-anticipated announcements, the spotlight also shone on a segment showcasing some of the most influential Minecraft content creators from all corners of the blocky world as they shared their own adventures in Minecraft.

These veteran creators dished out some invaluable tips for aspiring Minecraft Marketplace creators, drawing inspiration from their own journeys throughout the vast expanses of the sandbox game. With the number one tip being “follow your passion,” creators urged newcomers to find their inspiration in what they genuinely love, so that they can allow their imaginations to run wild and conjure up unique and captivating builds.

Any passionate Minecraft builder has the opportunity to apply to become a creator partner, and Mojang has even shared some basic learning resources to help you build your skills. From modeling software to creator APIs and other community tools that veteran creators urge you to explore; whether it’s a new type of software or technique, try it out as they can be the key to unlock your creative potential and bring you to the next level.

The creators’ third tip is to build not only blocks, but also collaborations. Within the vast Minecraft community there’s a world brimming with talented individuals, and countless creators are eager to share their expertise – so don’t shy away from it. Collaborating with others opens the door to fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, all while the community’s tools help you sharpen your skills. Minecraft Marketplace creators also push aspiring colleagues to be persistent and unwavering in their efforts of mastering their craft. It’s a journey filled with learning and experimentation that requires you to be confident in your ability to make your dreams come true.

But in the end nothing is more crucial than enjoying the creative process of building in Minecraft. Creating content for Minecraft should be a joyful and fulfilling experience, as seasoned creators emphasize: being a Minecraft creator it’s about the adventure of bringing your ideas to life in the blocky world.

If you’re contemplating your own journey of becoming a Minecraft creator take these tips to heart: follow your passion, make the most of the available tools, learn from and collaborate with fellow creators, persist in your efforts, and most importantly have fun.

