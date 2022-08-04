This Minecraft mod YouTuber turned bees into flying Steves

Minecraft mobs are, on the whole, pretty cute. Sure, the Warden has a face only a mother could love, but there’s no denying the innate adorability of the Allay. Well, a Minecraft mod YouTuber called RaineyX decided that Minecraft simply isn’t cursed enough, and took it upon themselves to change that.

RaineyX does a lot of videos on Minecraft mobs, often tweaking their looks to be more realistic, or recreating them as characters from other games. This time around, RaineyX decided that enough was enough; they simply wanted to mess Minecraft up by warping all the mobs. Some of these are fairly straightforward things, like making the spiders really long; others are a little more unsettling.

Before we get into the nightmare-inducing ones, let’s talk about bees. The first mob RaineyX changes up is the humble Minecraft bee. You know, The cute little things that buzz around? Well, they’re all Steve now. Watching a swarm of Steves flying around is definitely odd, maybe horrifying, and perhaps even life-changing. Who’s to say?

Creepers get a touch of the Pyramid Head treatment, with all of them becoming sentient, walking pyramids. It’s not nice and, as RaineyX asks themselves, what’s wrong with them? From there, you’ve got skeleton sheep, and a giant dog Enderdragon. It’s a bizarre series of changes that actually results in a weird bug where the Endermen disappear, rendering the game more or less unbeatable.

Despite all of this, the main mob that’s still haunting our dreams remains the Minecraft Lego pig from a few months ago. Why does it have Lego human hands? What does it want from us? Why does it appear whenever the lights go out?

In less horrifying news, you can now enjoy the wonders of Breath of the Wild in Minecraft, thanks to some very clever modders.