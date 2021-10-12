Minecraft’s allay mob would automatically collect items for you

We’re creeping toward the start of Minecraft Live 2021, and the devs at Mojang are continuing to spend this week revealing the options for the new mob vote. The community will be able to choose between three mobs, and the winner will be added to Minecraft. We’ve already seen the glare, and now it’s time to look at the allay.

The allay looks like a little blue fairy with bat wings. If you give it an item, it will go pick up nearby dropped items of the same type. But, as the devs note on Twitter, it won’t duplicate that item or rifle through chests for it – it’s purely about picking up that item when it’s dropped on the overworld. The allay will then drop the collected items near a note block, apparently because it loves to dance.

This is the second of the three mobs that will be part of the community vote on Saturday, October 16. There’s always a possibility that the losers of the vote may be added to the game eventually, but there’s certainly no guarantee of that. Last year’s winner was the glow squid.

You can check out the official allay teaser bellow.

As with the glare, Minecraft modders have already put a test version of the creature in-game for an idea of what it might look like.

You can expect this weekend’s event to bring us some fresh details on Caves and Cliffs part two ahead of the Minecraft 1.18 release date, too. For more sandbox games to dig into in the meantime, you can follow that link.