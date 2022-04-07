New Minecraft snapshot introduces game-changing item

It’s Minecraft snapshot time, and this time around we’re up to 22w14a. The wee updates give us a glimpse of what’s to come through potential features, items, and enemies. This time around, though, we’re getting an item called the Recovery Compass that will improve the quality of life of most players.

You can craft this one using the brand-new Echo Shards, which is another new object that you can find in Ancient City chests, so be prepared to do a fair bit of exploration. It’ll be worth it, though, because the Recovery Compass directs you to wherever you last died, which will alleviate a huge worry if you need to grab your items after dying.

Of course, the snapshot is adding in a few other things, too, including: Mangrove Trees, the Mangrove Swamp biome, and a new way to create clay by placing mud above a pointed dripstone block. The latter will be great news for those who like messing around with Terracotta blocks thanks to their wonderful red colour. Mangrove is a block we’ve already seen used in some lovely Mangrove builds, but having a new biome to find them means it’ll be easier to come across them organically.

The Recovery Compass is already making some pleasant waves over on Reddit, which is no surprise given how intensely useful it’s going to be. Fans are also discussing and answering some important questions about the item. It spins randomly if you’ve not yet died or are in the wrong dimension, for example. Also, this isn’t something you should be carrying on adventures, but leaving at home safe in case you die. After all, if you die with it in your inventory, that kind of defeats the point.

The Mangrove biome is already being well received, too. One redditor has posted a screenshot showing some dripleaves that have been added to the biome, and it looks great. Do you want to know what else looks great? This absurd zipline.

For everything on the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update, you can follow that link.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.