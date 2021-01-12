Minecraft ray tracing: how to get the SEUS shader

Here's what your Minecraft game could look like using Sonic Ether's ray tracing shader

minecraft-ray-tracing

Looking for the Minecraft ray tracing shader? Real-time lighting effects are a highlight of high-fidelity games like Battlefield V and Metro Exodus, but they’re also available in the chunky world of Minecraft. A modder has created a ray tracing shader for use in the classic building game.

Okay, so it’s not ray tracing, exactly – technically, the rendering method modder Sonic Ether uses to create real-time global illumination in Minecraft is called path tracing. The difference is that path tracing uses rays that bounce many times throughout a scene, but the effect is similar to that of ray tracing: gorgeously-lit and shadowed scenes, even in something as simple-looking as Minecraft.

The results are pretty astonishing: beautiful beams of sunlight angle through a glass ceiling onto a shiny reflective floor, and a torch gives off a realistic warm glow in the second. You almost forget that you’re looking at Minecraft. Here’s what you can expect from Sonic Ether’s shader and how to get Minecraft ray tracing through this impressive pack, and what we know so far about the version of the mod that doesn’t require an RTX graphics card.

Minecraft ray tracing

To make ray tracing work in Minecraft, you can download Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders (SEUS) Renewed. The shader is currently in version 1.0.1, updated in February, 2020. Here’s the description, “SEUS Renewed is a reinvention of the legacy versions of SEUS that brings you quality visuals at a reasonable performance using traditional rasterization-based rendering methods. There are some unreleased development versions of SEUS Renewed, but most of my development time lately goes into developing SEUS PTGI.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Minecraft Ray tracing without an RTX graphics card

There is another version of SEUS in development called SEUS PTGI, with PTGI standing for ‘Path Traced Global Illumination’. The idea here is to bring a custom software implementation of ray tracing without the need for an RTX card to run it. It will need an Nvidia graphics card to run, though AMD compatibility is apparently being worked on. There’s no announcement of when a version of SEUS PTGI will be in a downloadable state.

If you think that’s neat, check out other Minecraft shaders to optimise your graphics, add texture to the many biomes, or tweak the lighting. There’s also a plethora of unique Minecraft mods to enhance your Minecraft experience.

Best hardware deals
XFX Radeon RX 570 RS
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$459.96
View
View
Intel Core i7 9700K
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$409.99
$308.50
View
View
WD Blue NVMe SSD 500GB
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$64.99
$53.99
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

PCGamesN

Updated:

Your favourite global authority on PC gaming, hardware, and Half-Life 3.

Read More
Minecraft console commands
Minecraft skins
Minecraft mods

Promoted

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N