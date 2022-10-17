Minecraft 1.20 update release date speculation and new features

The upcoming Minecraft 1.20 update was announced during Minecraft Live on October 15, 2022, and while the update remains unnamed at this point, Mojang Studios has still revealed some of the new and exciting features we can expect in the survival game in 2023. Based around representation and creativity, we know the next update will include new Minecraft skins, and a new mob in the form of the Minecraft camel – as well as the Sniffer.

The Minecraft 1.20 update announcement bucked the trend from previous years’ update announcements. Still revealed during Minecraft Live, we were told fewer details than in past years, due in some part to previously announced mechanics and additions never making it to the game, like fireflies, resulting in a backlash from fans. To avoid that happening again, Mojang has this year only confirmed features that are almost ready to go. On the plus side, this means we’ll be able to playtest these features much sooner than in previous years, with new snapshots coming within just days of the Minecraft Live broadcast.

Minecraft 1.20 update release date speculation

As yet, there is not an official release date for the Minecraft 1.20 update. This isn’t surprising, given that it has only just been announced, and we usually have to wait months to see the new features in action. That being said, this year, the first snapshots will start arriving in days, so you will be able to test out the new features soon.

As for a full rollout of the 1.20 update, we can start to speculate. The last four major updates, with the exception of 1.19, have all been released in the June of the year following their announcement. 1.19 was an exception as it was not a proper, scheduled update as such, and was instead the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update. As it seems 1.20 could be a significantly smaller update than, say, The Wild update (1.19) or The Nether Update (1.16), it would not be unreasonable to assume a June 2023 release date once again – if not sooner.

Minecraft 1.20 features

Bamboo blocks and rafts

Of course a new Minecraft update has to come with new blocks – after all, blocks are quite literally what make the sandbox game what it is. For the Minecraft 1.20 update, those new blocks are bamboo, fitting somewhere between the wood block family, and bamboo itself.

This new block is great for a number of reasons. Firstly, it adds another use to the fast-growing bamboo plant, which before now was only used for feeding pandas and building scaffolding. The bamboo block can be crafted into most of the same items as wood, such as stairs, doors, slabs, and fences, and even comes with its own unique bamboo mosaic variant. However, the one item you can’t make with bamboo is a boat. Technically. The new raft replaces the boat when crafted with bamboo and functions in exactly the same way, it just looks that little bit cooler sailing away from your desert island or jungle-themed base.

Camels

We already knew a new mob was coming to Minecraft soon, with the annual mob vote returning for another year. However, it has been confirmed that the winner, the sniffer, will join another new mob, the camel, in a future update.

Adding to the ever-growing roster of Minecraft mobs, the camel not only adds something new to oft-ignored desert and badlands biomes, but will also provide a new and agile way of getting around the overworld. This cute new mob can be ridden by two players at a time, has a useful new dash mechanic, and its own adorable and realistic animations.

Chiseled bookshelves

Speaking of new items, and new wood types, there’s soon to be another wood item, useful for both builders and redstoners. The chiseled bookshelf is possibly one of the most interesting and exciting blocks to be added to Minecraft in a while thanks to its game-changing implications.

The chiseled bookshelf is a bookshelf you can interact with, a step up from the existing bookshelf, which may be decorative and useful in crafting recipes, but doesn’t actually function as a bookshelf. Now you can write notes and stories in a book, and store them safely in a chiseled bookshelf. Keep your precious enchanted books safe in a chiseled bookshelf. Even make secret doors with a chiseled bookshelf. Yes, the new block’s redstone mechanics cause a redstone signal when a book is placed or removed, so your secret-castle-dungeon rooms can become a reality. Oh, and if you’ve got some spare, its sleek new wood design makes for a great floor.

Hanging signs

With the addition of the new bamboo ‘wood’ type, and the chiseled bookshelf, there comes another new wood crafting recipe, making the most of every wood type. For some time now, we have been able to craft signs that can either be placed on the ground or flat against a wall. Creative players use them not just for storytelling or for messages to other players, but in builds, such as armchairs or beds. With 1.20, we will see the addition of the hanging sign, a cute option to make shops, streets, or other Minecraft builds even more lifelike. And artistic players have already started to find other uses for hanging signs, with the bunting-like display seen above showcased during Minecraft Live.

New characters and skins

Finally, the eagle-eyed out there might have noticed some new faces in recent Minecraft animations. These new characters have now been revealed as official Minecraft skins, as Ario, Efe, Kai, Makena, Noor, Sunny, and Zuri join the well-known Steve and Alex in Minecraft canon. You will be able to skin-up as one of the seven diverse new characters from both the Bedrock edition dressing room and the Java edition launcher, so make sure you’re familiar with how to change your Minecraft skin.

Minecraft Minecraft Microsoft $26.99 Play now

If you just can’t wait for the 1.20 snapshots to be released, why not take a look at some of the best Minecraft seeds. Find the best deserts and badlands to ride those camels, and familiarise yourself with two of the most underrated and under-used Minecraft biomes in preparation for the new update.