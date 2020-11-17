Minecraft’s Star Wars DLC brings an adorably blocky baby Yoda

Surprise! Minecraft has got a new Star Wars DLC pack for you to dig into. The galactic bundle of fun includes content from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian. Most importantly, though, Baby Yoda is here!

Mojang says that the DLC is pulling from plenty of the series’ locations, too, with over 12 new planet dioramas for you to explore – the Death Star, Mos Eisley Cantina, and the Ewok village you love to hate are all here. Aside from that, you’ll also find a new map, skin pack, a full bespoke texture set, mobs and item reskins, an improved UI, and a fully licensed soundtrack to boot. Phew!

If you’d like to pick it up for yourself, you can find it on the Minecraft store for 1300 Minecoins. There’s been heaps of fan-made content previously, but this is the first time we’ve seen Minecraft and Star Wars crossover in any official capacity. The results are, as you imagine, amusing. There’s something about seeing Ewoks scuttle about and Jabba in voxel form that I find appealing.

Don’t take my word for it, though. You can check out the trailer below for yourself:

If you’re looking for more blocky fun, our Minecraft seeds and Minecraft mods will give you plenty of inspiration.