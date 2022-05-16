Here’s the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game, which sort of means that anything is possible within it. You can even create other games like Crossy Road, or make something massive and pretty like this contest-winning Star Wars construction. It’s even possible to explore the mysteries of space – such as the star-smashing black hole at the centre of our own galaxy.

A player called SrMustard on Reddit built an interpretation of Sagittarius A* in the game. If you don’t know what that is, Sagittarius A* is a supermassive black hole, specifically the one that the Event Horizon Telescope revealed in an image May 12. It sits at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way, and has a mass equivalent to 4,310,000 suns. It’s a black hole though, which means it’s denser than a Minecraft Villager, and it sucks in light and whatnot. We’re not going to do justice to the majesty of this celestial body here, but you get the gist.

Anyway, SrMustard not only built a version of it, but also put it up on PlanetMinecraft so that you can download it and take a look around. It’s not just a slapdash orange circle around a black orb to ponder; a lot of thought went into the build. This is because SrMustard wanted it to be as realistic as possible, and included “the accretion disk, the Schwarzchild radius, the event horizon, the gap between the event horizon and the accretion disk, simulating the real, empty regions around the black hole.”

That’s because, as you probably know, a black hole draws in everything around it, even light, so nothing can exist too close to it or it’ll be drawn in and crushed. What happens then? Probably a very painful death, but we’re not really sure. This bit of the unknown is responsible for a lot of different sci-fi movies like Interstellar and the classic Event Horizon, which lots of people watched way too young and now live in fear of.

In less terrifying news, you can make it so that Minecraft mobs look like adorable little Lego figurines using a mod, if you want to. All of them are cute except for the pig, which we’re pretty sure was actually in Event Horizon.

