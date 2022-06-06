Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update turns the sandbox into a horror game

The Minecraft 1.19 release date is now confirmed and ready for play, but new details and a trailer for the Minecraft The Wild update reveal a very different kind of patch – as it looks like it’ll turn the sandbox game into a horror game.

As Mojang revealed last month and just confirmed, the big Minecraft The Wild update release date is down for June 7, which will include a lot of new features – including the new wisp-like mob the allay, which was the winner of the last Minecraft Live vote and is making its debut soon.

While there are several new biomes to conquer, such as the “majestic” mangrove swamp that the allay lives in, the most interesting is the Deep Dark – which Mojang describes as “scarier than its already terrifying name implies.” This is home to the Warden, a powerful mob that hunts you in the darkness using sound. The Deep Dark is essentially the Mines of Moria, and the Warden is its creepy Balrog. Just you try digging too greedily, and too deep.

You can check out the trailer below for an idea of what you’ll be facing.

For a slightly more chill encounter, here’s a look at the Mangrove Swamp and the delightful allay.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update releases on June 7. Players have already been creating creepy Dark Souls adventures in Minecraft, now it looks like Mojang is getting in on the act.

