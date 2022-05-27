One Minecraft fan is making their own Dark Souls-inspired adventure

Minecraft is basically whatever you want it to be. While that’s a red flag coming from a person, it’s actually a very good thing when considering that it’s one of the most important sandbox games ever made. Minecraft inspires people to do what they want, whether that’s using it to run a Dungeons & Dragons game or recreating a beloved Destiny 2 raid.

That’s probably why this fan has decided to build an entire Dark Souls map in Minecraft. They’re not building a replica though; DanTay19 is actually just using the series as inspiration for their own build. You can take a look at the final area thanks to a post they made on Reddit, or you can check out the full trailer on their YouTube channel.

According to the video’s description, they’ve been working on the map for over five years and it’s all been built by them. The video shows off a lot more than the Reddit post. There are boss fights, a lot of variety in the biomes, and some really fun enemy placement, like the ghast that serves as a turret of sorts in a castle area and the magma slimes running riot over a blood-red area.

The description of the video also mentions that it’ll have mechanics familiar to Souls players, which likely means there will be mods afoot to keep the combat feeling close to the FromSoftware games. We’re not sure how much crossover there will be with the Elden Ring-inspired take on Minecraft, but we’re pretty excited about the prospect nevertheless. There’s no release date yet though, so we’ll all have to try and be patient.

In more official Minecraft news, we’re nearing the release of Minecraft 1.19 now, which means you can mess around in the pre-release if you want to see how fearsome the Warden is becoming.

