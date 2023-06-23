Zelda meets Minecraft in this Tears of the Kingdom-like mod

Minecraft is one of the greatest sandbox games of all time, and this is largely due to the freedom it offers its players. You can build to your heart’s content and truly let your creativity flow, but it doesn’t stop in-game. With mods, Minecraft can become any game you want it to be. Looking for a magic-based fantasy RPG? You can have just that thanks to Minecraft mods. In Dawncraft, which seems to be one of the most expansive modpacks yet, your game is turned into a unique blend of beloved titles like The Legend of Zelda, The Elder Scrolls, and more.

Dawncraft is a massive modpack, adding a variety of new RPG-inspired features to Minecraft. From a number of new animals, biomes, blocks, mobs, and more, this bundle ensures you will never get bored while playing again. The coolest thing about all of its content, however, is the fact that it almost all draws on many of our favorite games. There are adorable guides from Zelda, terrifying beasts from Dark Souls, iconic dialogue lines from Skyrim, and charismatic champions from League of Legends.

With a little bit taken from everywhere, the modpack is able to combine well-known fantasy RPGs into a brand-new, blocky experience. In total, Dawncraft bundles together over 200 unique mods, including hundreds of new structures and terrains. If you want to experience Minecraft meeting Tears of the Kingdom on PC, then you can download Dawncraft for free here.

The first thing that caught my attention when I played Dawncraft was the Korok speaking to me. As a Zelda stan and lover of all things Korok, seeing a pixel-block version of one of the little guys giving me a quest on PC was everything. Dawncraft has also made soulslike combat a bit more accessible to players like me (I suck at combat, guys) and less daunting as it integrates it into the wholesome Minecraft world seamlessly.

If you love Minecraft yourself but want to dip your toes into some other relaxing games for the time being, why not have a look through some of the best farming games? You can also check out our favorite simulation games, many of which are sure to provide you with a chill experience. If Dawncraft seems right up your alley, then you should browse our favorite open-world games and a few of the best RPG games for adventure-fueled fun.