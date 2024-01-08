What are the Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards? Continuing on the new season is yet another event for the online board game. This time, we get a whole bunch of Partner points to help with the also-active Gardening Partners event and a whopping 30 minutes’ worth of High Roller event triggers.

With all this excitement coming to Monopoly Go, it can be hard to track when new features are coming to the digital board game. Our dedicated Monopoly Go events guide can help you work out what’s happening in-game and what will be coming soon. Just like the other events, the Monopoly Go Road to Riches requires those all-important dice, so for that, we have a list of the latest Monopoly Go dice links that are updated daily, just in case you run out.

Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards

Here are all of the Road to Riches rewards and how to earn them:

Milestone Points Reward 1 5 70 Partner points 2 5 20 dice rolls 3 5 1 Green sticker pack 4 10 80 Partner points 5 45 120 dice rolls 6 5 120 Partner points 7 10 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 1 Green sticker pack 9 10 150 Partner points 10 120 250 dice rolls 11 15 Cash 12 20 1 Green sticker pack 13 20 180 Partner points 14 25 Cash 15 200 375 Partner points 16 40 5-minute Cash Boost 17 30 1 Yellow sticker pack 18 35 Cash 19 40 210 Partner points 20 400 700 dice rolls 21 45 10-minute High Roller 22 50 230 Partner points 23 50 Cash 24 55 1 Red sticker pack 25 750 1,200 dice rolls 26 55 Cash 27 60 1 Blue sticker pack 28 65 250 Partner points 29 70 100 dice rolls 30 600 Cash 31 150 270 Partner points 32 175 Cash 33 200 1 Blue Sticker pack 34 225 300 Partner points 35 1,300 1,800 dice rolls 36 300 20-minute Rent Boost 37 350 Cash 38 400 350 Partner points 39 500 1 Purple sticker pack 40 2,200 3,000 dice rolls 41 550 20-minute High Roller 42 600 500 Partner points 43 650 Cash 44 700 800 dice rolls 45 1,700 Cash 46 750 900 dice rolls 47 800 1 Purple sticker pack 48 850 650 Partner points 49 4,000 6,500 dice rolls and 1 Purple sticker pack

You can earn up to 15,765 dice rolls by completing the Road to Riches event!

How to play Monopoly Go Road to Riches

Like many other events in the past, the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event shows up as a banner in the center-top portion of the screen whenever you launch the game. Note that it’s only available for a limited time, so you’ll have to be quick.

To earn Monopoly Go Road to Riches rewards, you need to land on Income Tax, Super Tax, Electric Company, or Water Works. The tax tiles are worth +3 red apartments (this event’s icon for points), while both utility tiles are worth +2. Make sure to land on these with higher dice multipliers for increased rewards.

However, note that your points total between each milestone isn’t cumulative. They reset between each milestone you meet, but if you’re a seasoned Monopoly Go player, chances are you’ll land on these qualifying tiles often enough, so this leaves less of a bitter taste.

When does Monopoly Go Road to Riches end?

The Monopoly Go Road to Riches event ends on January 11, 2024 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT.

This event will last three days in total, which is one of the longer events we’ve seen in Monopoly Go of late. This follows the Monopoly Origins event, which ended on January 8, 2024.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Road to Riches points

The simple way to earn Monopoly Go Road to Riches points is to land on the qualifying tiles on the board. Those who don’t mind a degree of risk may gamble by increasing the dice roll multiplier by tapping on the number at the top right of the roll button to try and earn more Monopoly Go Road to Riches points whenever you land on the tax or utility tiles.

By having more dice rolls saved up, you can increase the multiplier even further, but there’s a chance you could land on a different tile, so watch out. This event has a couple of High Roller perks to unlock, allowing you to increase your dice multiplier even more, so it’s well worth using if you need that extra push.

Now that you have everything you need about the Monopoly Go Road to Riches event, feel free to throw those dice and nab those goodies.