What are the Monopoly Go Ski Stars rewards? There’s a fresh new event going on in Hasbro’s mobile take on the ever-popular board game, and it’s a great way to get a bunch of in-game rewards with very little effort. You’ll need a lot of rolls to make it happen, but in rounding up the benefits and outlining how to make the most of it, you’ll know what’s worth grabbing this time around and when to consider holding out for the next event later in the week.

Making the most of any Monopoly Go event means keeping up with the Monopoly Go events schedule. Once you’re aware of the release pattern, you’ll know when to hold your rolls for future events, and when to spend them all to take part in multiple promotions at the same time. For example, Monopoly Go dice links surface multiple times each day and can go a long way in maximizing your in-game gains. But if you need a break from all the spinning, check out the best online board games to play in its place.

Monopoly Go Ski Stars rewards

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Monopoly Go Ski Stars rewards you can earn by playing the latest event:

Milestone Points Reward 1 3 10 dice rolls 2 10 3 pickaxes 3 10 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 4 10 Cash 5 60 100 dice rolls 6 15 3 pickaxes 7 20 Cash 8 25 Cash Grab (10-minutes) 9 20 5 pickaxes 10 150 225 dice rolls 11 25 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 12 30 6 pickaxes 13 40 Cash 14 45 7 pickaxes 15 400 500 dice rolls 16 45 11 pickaxes 17 50 Sticker Pack (3x 2-star) 18 55 Cash 19 60 13 pickaxes 20 800 850 dice rolls 21 60 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 22 65 15 pickaxes 23 70 70 dice rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 dice rolls 26 90 High Roller (10-minutes) 27 100 19 pickaxes 28 115 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 29 140 140 dice rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 32 250 200 dice rolls 33 300 26 pickaxes 34 350 Cash 35 1,600 1,400 dice rolls 36 500 Cash Boost (5-minutes) 37 550 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 38 700 Cash 39 800 30 pickaxes 40 2,500 2,000 dice rolls 41 900 High Roller (15-minutes) 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45 pickaxes 44 1,100 600 dice rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650 dice rolls 47 1,200 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 48 1,300 65 pickaxes 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 dice rolls

Make it to the end of the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event to amass a total of 13,845 free dice rolls.

How to play Monopoly Go Ski Stars

You can take part in the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event whenever you see the relevant banner at the top of your screen. This is replaced by concurrent events; if you don’t see it right now, the event has likely ended.

If you do see the banner, you just need to confirm the participation rules by tapping it. From that point on, you’re free to start collecting points to earn your rewards.

For the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event, you don’t need to land on corner squares, stations, utilities, taxes, or things like Community Chest. Instead, you need to land on whichever squares have a collectable token on them.

For this event, they’ll have a picture of a snowboard on them. Landing on these squares will collect the snowboard token, earning you points toward the Ski Stars rewards.

When does the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event end?

The Monopoly Go Ski Stars event is set to end on January 25 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. It took the spot of the Monopoly Go Winter Express event and will be replaced by another on that date and time.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Ski Stars points

The process of earning Monopoly Go Ski Stars points remains the same throughout the event. Once you collect a snowboard token from one square, another token will appear on another square. Simply land on this square to earn more points and repeat the process until you have all the rewards you want.

You can earn more Ski Stars points per snowboard token by increasing your dice roll multiplier. This is done by tapping the small orange button in the top-right corner of the dice roll button. Set the multiplier to your preferred number to increase the points you earn each time you land on a token tile.

There’s a level of risk involved in playing this way. You could get through the rewards more quickly, but you could also run out of rolls before you even land on the correct square. Weigh up the importance of the rewards, choose your multiplier carefully, and just remember to have fun.

The level of multiplier available depends on how many rolls you have saved. If the High Roller event is active, you’ll be able to increase it further.

With that, you should know everything there is about the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event. Get rolling! If you need more games to play while you burn through your rolls, check out the best free PC games. We even have a list of the best PC board games on Steam if you’re particularly fond of the format.