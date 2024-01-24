What are the Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards? If you’ve been pining for a new token to shake up your mobile board game experience, this event is for you. It’s not the final one of the month, but it could be your only chance to earn a prize that’s seldom seen. If you blew all your rolls on the last activity, you’ll have to work extra hard to make it through this one in time.

Monopoly Go Winter Games rewards

Milestone Points Reward 1 4 15 dice rolls 2 10 3 pickaxes 3 10 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 4 20 3 pickaxes 5 65 100 dice rolls 6 15 5 pickaxes 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 9 25 6 pickaxes 10 180 225 dice rolls 11 25 Cash Grab (10-minutes) 12 30 Sticker Pack (2x 1-star) 13 35 7 pickaxes 14 40 Cash 15 350 425 dice rolls 16 45 11 pickaxes 17 65 Sticker Pack (3x 2-star) 18 100 120 dice rolls 19 70 13 pickaxes 20 700 Ice Skate token 21 80 Cash 22 100 15 pickaxes 23 110 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 24 120 Cash 25 1,100 1.200 dice rolls 26 130 19 pickaxes 27 140 Cash Boost (10-minutes) 28 150 Sticker Pack (3x 3-star) 29 160 26 pickaxes 30 900 Cash 31 175 180 dice rolls 32 250 Cash 33 270 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 34 300 Cash 35 2,000 1,800 dice rolls 36 400 30 pickaxes 37 500 Sticker Pack (4x 4-star) 38 650 500 dice rolls 39 750 45 pickaxes 40 3,000 2,500 dice rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 42 800 High Roller (15-minutes) 43 1,100 65 pickaxes 44 1,200 900 dice rolls 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 Sticker Pack (6x 5-star) 47 1,400 Cash 48 1,500 75 pickaxes 49 6,000 6,500 dice rolls

By clearing the Monopoly Go Winter Games event, you can earn 14,465 dice rolls. You only need to make it to level 20 to claim the Ice Skate token. You’ll also earn pickaxes to use in the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasure event.

How to play Monopoly Go Winter Games

If the Monopoly Go Winter Games banner is at the top of your screen when you play, you’re all set to take part in the event. All you need to do is roll the dice.

For the Winter Games event in Monopoly Go, you need to land on the corner squares to make progress. That means arriving at Just Visiting, Go, Go to Jail, and Free Parking. Doing so will earn you points toward the next milestone reward. Reach milestone 20 before the event ends to claim the Ice Skate token to use on the board.

When does the Monopoly Go Winter Games event end?

The Monopoly Go Ski Stars event is set to end on January 27 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 3PM GMT. It took the spot of the Monopoly Go Ski Stars event and will be replaced by yet another on that date and time.

How to earn more Monopoly Go Winter Games points

Not getting through the milestone rewards fast enough? Need your Ice Skate token before it glides away? You can earn more Monopoly Go Winter Games points by increasing your dice roll multiplier.

By tapping the green button connected to the dice roll button, you’ll open yourself up to using more dice with every single spin. If you land on a corner square with a multiplier active, you’ll earn more Winter Games points for your dedication.

The higher the multiplier, the bigger the rewards. It works in all aspects of Monopoly Go, and it works on the Winter Games event as well. You can increase your multiplier further by collecting more dice rolls. Activate the High Roller bonus event to hit three-figure multipliers and watch the points fly in.

