Monster Hunter Rise will hit PC with post-launch Switch content included

Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise is launching on PC with all the post-launch content from the Nintendo Switch version included. In a blog post on Steam, the developer explains that the upcoming PC game will feature everything the current version on Nintendo’s portable gaming device has, with plans to have updates fully synced up by the end of February 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise has received a steady stream of updates since it launched earlier this year. As such, you’re getting the base offering of monsters alongside some new beasties that Capcom added in subsequent updates, such as the Teostra, Kushala Daora, and Chameleos. You’ll also have access to the main story’s new ending, alongside quests and costumes that come from collaboration events with Monster Hunter Stories 2, Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man 11, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Capcom reaffirms that Monster Hunter Rise doesn’t support cross-platform play or cross-saves between PC and Switch, so you’ll be starting from scratch if you’ve already played this one.

There’s more Monster Hunter Rise content on the way, too. Capcom has previously revealed that an expansion called Sunbreak is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in Summer 2022. Expect a new storyline alongside more monsters, locales, and gameplay elements.

Here’s the trailer, if you missed it:

If you’re looking for the Monster Hunter Rise system requirements, we’ve got them here. Thankfully, it seems this one won’t be too taxing on your rig.