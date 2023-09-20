Moonstone Island is like Stardew Valley with cozy creature-collecting

Moonstone Island has finally arrived, and it’s definitely going to be one of my most-played simulation games. With wholesome creature-collecting mechanics and a witchy Stardew Valley-esque take on the farming genre, Studio Supersoft’s new game offers countless hours of cozy fun. If you’re anything like me, this may just be the colorful comfy indie game you’ve waited for. Moonstone Island sets the genre’s bar high with its unique blend of building, creature collecting, farming, and sandbox elements.

With over a hundred islands to explore and countless creatures known as Spirits to collect, you won’t run out of content to play through any time soon. You can make friends out of the game’s residents, brew all sorts of potions, and battle your way through card-based encounters to complete your alchemy training. You’ll traverse the world by balloon, broom, and glider, exploring a variety of unique biomes below.

You can purchase Moonstone Island now for just $19.99 / £16.75, with a 10% launch discount applied for a limited time following its initial release. If you’re interested in catching some cute critters yourself, you’ll find the game on the Steam storefront where you can download it on Mac, Linux, or Windows operating systems.

For those of you just as obsessed with decorating your in-game homes, you’ll be happy to hear that you can do so in Moonstone Island. You’ll be able to own a house on any of the procedurally generated islands. If you feel a bit lonely while you play, you can romance other residents. Or, simply remain a homebody and work on your alchemy or farming skills! The choices are all yours to make in Studio Supersoft’s new game.

I personally can’t wait to fly around on my broom and search for little Spirits to collect. I’m also excited to check out some of the inspiration behind Moonstone Island, like Studio Ghibli’s iconic Castle in the Sky or Kiki’s Delivery Service. The game contains references to other sandbox classics such as Terraria, with creatures like an adorable Cool Slime Spirit to befriend.

If you like the look of Moonstone Island and can’t wait to hop in yourself, be sure to check out some of our other favorite comfy games like Stardew Valley. Alternatively, browse through a few of these whimsical sandbox games that are sure to spark cozy vibes as well as your creativity some more.