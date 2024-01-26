Huge Warhammer RPG is free to keep forever if you’re fast

They say the best things in life are free, and that’s certainly the case right now if you’re a fan of all things Warhammer, or more specifically Mordheim: City of the Damned. That’s because you can now bag this massive RPG for absolutely nothing, but you only have a couple of weeks to secure the deal.

Mordheim: City of the Damned was the first video game adaptation of the Mordheim strand in Warhammer’s expansive collection and, as far as RPGs go, it’s an absolute behemoth of a game—completionists among us will have to sink an average of 73.5 hours into this epic to get absolutely everything out of it.

But if it’s value for money you’re looking for, you can’t get much better than this title, as it’s available for free right now on GOG, as part of a special giveaway offer running through to February 6.

It’s important to note that as part of this offer, you do not get online features. However, GOG have added the Hired Swords DLC Bundle 2 – Doomweaver + Wolf-Priest of Ulric into the base game to make up for that.

First released in 2015, this huge MMO game takes all the best aspects from the classic Warhammer tabletop game, and gives users a vast amount of freedom and control over their warband and the combatants within them. It’s a game that requires meticulous planning and shrewd strategizing—hence the bloated gameplay time—but this immense level of detail is what makes Mordheim one of the best single-player MMOs out there still to this day.

To get all of that content for nothing is an absolute steal, so go and take advantage quickly, while you still can. Then, once you have, take a look at our list of the best Warhammer games on PC or learn more about Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2. If you really love Warhammer, you should also head over to our sister site, Wargamer, and see what they can teach you about all the different Warhammer 40k factions.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.