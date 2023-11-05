Mortal Kombat 1’s most requested feature is now on Ed Boon’s radar

Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay looks to be on the way fairly soon, as Ed Boon put out a poll for online features that saw the console and PC multiplayer option drastically win out. It’s not as simple as crossplay coming to MK1 as soon as possible, though.

Mortal Kombat co-creator and NetherRealm Studios CCO Ed Boon recently put out a poll asking players about the online features the newly released Mortal Kombat 1 should focus on, and one fighting game mechanic has won out by a large margin. So it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay is finally on the cards.

“We are working on additional online features for Mortal Kombat 1,” Boon says on Twitter/X. “Can’t announce any dates/specifics at the moment. Which feature would you like to see the most/first?”

Before we get to the choices, and clear winner of this poll, it doesn’t outright confirm the order the features will be released in, or how quickly they’ll arrive. I’ll wager that Boon has taken the results back to the team, however, and they’ll be working to make them happen in correlation with player demand.

Mortal Kombat 1 online features vote

Here are the results of Boon’s player poll, with the percentage of each of the 57,508 votes also tallied as well.

Crossplay – 75.5%

Ranked play switch to two out of three – 7.5%

Ping filter – 6.4%

Wifi filter – 10.6%

The overwhelming support for console and PC crossplay suggests that this will undoubtedly be the top of the pecking order for NetherRealm, but the close proximity of the other three, with only 4% between them, could mean they release in any order after crossplay.

