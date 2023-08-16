Mortal Kombat 1 tier list – best characters

Who is on the Mortal Kombat 1 tier list? As console players dive into the beta this weekend, some may wonder how the first batch of fighters fared. To answer that and indicate who the newly playable characters were, we’ve devised our own MK1 tier list to see how these characters do against each other.

PC gamers will sadly miss out on the Mortal Kombat 1 beta, as it’s only available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If this affects you, you can still get ahead of the competition by looking at feedback from the fighting game community so far. While we won’t know how the rest of the MK1 characters fare until after the MK1 release date, we can at least get an idea of the ones to watch.

MK1 tier list

It’s important to note that the state of MK1 in its first test will likely be different from that of the second beta. Players complained that dashes in the first beta felt somewhat slow, but those playing MK1 at recent trade shows have reported that block dashing, a popular Mortal Kombat movement technique, is back and looking far sharper. This is important because it enables the extension of combos that would otherwise not connect.

Here is the MK1 tier list ahead of the August 2023 console beta:

Tier Characters S Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, A Kitana, Kenshi, Johnny Cage, Li Mei

Liu Kang

Liu Kang’s new fire god powers give him flames to extend his already-powerful kick combos and a wide variety of special moves. He’s also relatively easy to learn and has the best projectiles in the game so far, which is enough to earn him the top spot.

Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero has a variety of ways to turn his foes into a popsicle using both normal attacks and special attacks. He’s agile with slides, and his combo extenders can launch opponents across the screen. We think Liu Kang’s potential for longer combos pips him to the top spot right now, but he’s a great alternative.

Kitana

Kitana can use her fans to execute larger combo strings, with vortexes to launch her enemies into the air. That said, her fans are no match for either Liu Kang’s volley of fireballs or Sub-Zero’s freezing capability. In the right hands, though, she can be quite formidable.

Kenshi

Kenshi has some long-range melee attacks with tremendous damage potential, thanks to his sword, but his swings are pretty slow compared to the speed of the rest of the roster so far. If you can get used to that and his relatively difficult combos, you may keep up with the more nimble Liu Kang.

Johnny Cage/Li Mei

Both Johnny Cage and Li Mei are new characters in the upcoming beta, and while footage of them shows that they’re formidable characters to fight against, especially Li Mei with her combo potential, it’s too early to see how they stack up in a competitive environment.

MK1 Kameo tier list

Here are all the best MK1 Kameo characters:

Tier Characters S Frost, Sonya Blade A Kano, Jax

Frost has the most helpful assist ability out of all the Kameo fighters. She can send out a frozen orb that will freeze your foe on contact, allowing you to set up a combo or stop them from executing theirs. She can also freeze the ground or stab enemies with frozen knives. Sonya was the most-used assist in the first beta, thanks to the versatility of her techniques, with projectiles, aerial moves, and throws.

Kano is also pretty snappy, with lasers and cutters for projectiles, but he can also quickly steamroll an opponent with his spinning attack. The only issue is that he lacks any techniques that can produce mix-up opportunities. Jax has some potential, but you must learn the timing to use him to extend combos, as it looks like his Kameo attacks take a long time to wind up.

That’s our MK1 tier list for both regular characters and Kameo fighters. Before release day, it may be worth checking out our MK1 system requirements guide to see if you need to upgrade your rig to keep a consistent 60fps at higher screen resolutions. Sure we’re missing out on the beta, but there are plenty of alternatives available in our best PC games list from just this year.