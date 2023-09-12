Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay “will not be available at launch,” devs say

NetherRealm Studios has just confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 will not feature crossplay initially, but will eventually support the multiplayer system.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is almost here, and it may just be this year’s most highly anticipated fighting game yet. Featuring a cast of familiar and fresh characters, Mortal Kombat 1 may be NetherRealm Studios’ biggest entry to the iconic series yet. As the developer readies itself for the behemoth game’s release, we’re seeing more important tidbits of information regarding upcoming features. One question that has weighed heavy on many of our minds is about crossplay, or as Mortal Kombat calls it, ‘Kross-Play.’

Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t see Kross-Play this time around, at least not on the Mortal Kombat 1 release date. NetherRealm Studios says that while they “can’t wait for everyone to sink their teeth into MK1,” players won’t initially be able to experience crossplay capability in-game. “Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch,” the developer says, “but know we are hard at work implementing the feature into the game.”

NetherRealm goes on in the post to say that we’ll see crossplay post-launch but doesn’t specify when precisely that will be. It’s on its way nonetheless and should be all the more seamless thanks to the dev’s extra time. Anyway, who needs crossplay when you have Megan Fox in Mortal Kombat 1? I’ll take her version of Nitara any day over online play with friends using consoles.

Are you just as hyped as we are for the new game? Be sure to check out our rundown on the Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements to make sure your machine is set to take on the fight. Alternatively, look through our comprehensive guide on all of the Mortal Kombat 1 characters for a better understanding of the game’s impressive roster.

