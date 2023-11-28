Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the most accomplished fighting games in its own right, even with its microtransactions. But, thanks to some enterprising modders, you can turn it into a gore-spattered take on Marvel vs Capcom.

Mortal Kombat 1 has barely been out two months and modders have been going overboard on adding new skins to the overly bloody fighting game. Let’s face it, with WB Games and NetherRealm Studios charging up to $8 a costume, adding in your own is kinder to your bank balance.

And, between the game’s many mods, Mortal Kombat 1 is slowly turning into the Marvel vs Capcom 5 game that we’ve yet to get. Even better, there are some characters who Capcom would never dream of including.

Sure, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom gave us Phoenix Wright, who seems like an unlikely candidate for a fighter. But, asking Capcom to hold their beer, MK1 modders have given us J. Jonah Jameson.

It does help that Omni-Man, voiced by J.K. Simmons was already, in some respects, an evil J. Jonah Jameson. But modder BeyonderZ has taken things all the way.

Pitch him against Spider-Man, another Beyonder Z mod, and Peter Parker gets sixty years of non work-safe frustration out of his system. There are a whole host of other mods, too, with Wolverine, Ghost Rider and more.

They’re not all in one place and some are Patreon-only. But put them together and you can start to create your own Marvel vs Capcom 5. Even Chun-Li gets a look in, though I’m really hoping for an Albert Wesker mod.

It’s not as if the Mortal Kombat series is a stranger to crossovers. And Marvel vs Capcom was doing fighter assists years before Mortal Kombat 1 introduced its Kameo system.

I still have my fingers crossed that the unannounced game Capcom’s sure will sell millions of copies is a new Marvel vs Capcom. But till then, I’ll happily take this gore-splattered alternative. Now, if only Jonah can explain to Miss Brant why Spider-Man’s spinal column is on his wall.

Playing Mortal Kombat 1, modded or not? Here’s how Mortal Kombat 1 Invasion Mode works. And here’s what you need to know about unlocking coins in Mortal Kombat 1.

And while you’re here, be sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.