How to unlock coins in Mortal Kombat 1

How do you get coins in Mortal Kombat 1? Coins can be spent in the in-game store to customize your fighter’s appearance, ensuring your character looks their best on the battlefield.

There’s an awful lot to unlock in Mortal Kombat 1, but coins and seasonal credits are the only currencies that can be earned entirely through in-game actions. When you look at the Mortal Kombat 1 characters and each of their unlockable pieces of Mortal Kombat 1 gear, you’re going to want a large piggy bank to store all the coins needed to unlock everything. Here’s what you need to do to unlock coins in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 tutorial coin rewards

Completing every category in Mortal Kombat 1’s tutorial section rewards players with a total of 18,750 coins. There are seven categories to learn in the tutorial: Basics (2,250), Offense (3,250), Defense (2,250), Frame Data (2,500), Combos (2,250), Pressure (3,250), and Positioning (3,000). Each category rewards players with 1,000 coins for completing every challenge, while each challenge has its own 250 coin reward.

The first thing every player should do before they jump into the campaign, invasion mode, or online play is to check out the extensive tutorial mode. This is a great opportunity to get clued up on MK1’s new fighting mechanics with the Kameo system, and it even teaches players the fundamentals of fighting games with lessons on frame data, combos, and zoning.

Completing every challenge rewards players with a total of 25,750 coins. There’s one final section called ‘Challenges’ where you can go through a series of combos for each character. Each combo rewards you with 250 coins, though, unlike the tutorials, you won’t receive 1,000 coins for completing every combo.

Most of the characters on the roster have six combos that progressively get more difficult, whereas the following characters only have one combo: Ashrah, Kitana, Mileena, Rain, Reiko, Shang Tsung, and Smoke.

Mortal Kombat 1 daily and weekly quest coin rewards

Take a look at your player profile to reveal the quests tab, showing off a range of daily and weekly quests you can complete to earn rewards. Most of the quests reward you with coins, but there are also larger questlines that reward pieces of gear for certain characters. On average, you should earn a minimum of 1,000 coins every week by completing the Mortal Kombat 1 quests.

Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions coin rewards

As you make your way through Invasions, you should find chests on your journey that can contain a variety of items. While you have the chance of earning pieces of gear, fatalities, and more, the most common prizes hidden in these chests are usually 250 coins.

What can you spend Mortal Kombat 1 coins on?

You can only spend your coins in two places: the Shrine and Invasions mode. The Shrine rewards you with either gear pieces or concept art. Of course, you’re going to want pieces of gear which means you’re definitely going to receive concept art instead. As for Invasions mode, you can spend your coins on buffs and power-ups to get through some of the trickier encounters.

Most of your coins are going to be spent by donating them to the Shrine, but if you’re planning on going through Invasions mode, we recommend going into the mode with a few thousand coins. Invasions does reward you with coins, but if you struggle to fight against the AI, you may want to purchase buffs right away. Playing through Invasions is a great way to earn experience for mastery across both fighters and cameos, so it’s a long-term way of spending your coins.

And that’s how you unlock coins in Mortal Kombat 1. Speaking of unlocks, definitely check out our guide on how to unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1. We also have a guide on the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors to see if you recognize who’s playing your favorite characters.