Mortal Kombat 1 story DLC confirmed as Ed Boon teases “a big surprise”

Ed Boon confirms the much-anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 story DLC is on the way while teasing something big to follow from it. With the end of MK1 clearly setting up for another story to be told, it’s great to get confirmation that we’ll be seeing something, likely in 2024, to tie together the narrative.

Mortal Kombat 1 director Ed Boon spoke at CCXP 2023 on Sunday, December 3 about NetherRealm’s plans for the fighting game, giving us concrete confirmation of the long-anticipated story DLC, alongside more of a cryptic tease as well.

“Just like we did with Mortal Kombat 11 we’re going to release a second part with more story and we have a big surprise after that,” Boon says. “So we’re going to be supporting the game for even longer than we did for Mortal Kombat 11.”

Considering that Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath – the story expansion Boon mentions above – came out 13 months after the base game of MK11, I’d say we’re going to be waiting until at least September 2024 for the story DLC for Mortal Kombat 1. I could be wrong, and I hope I am so we get it sooner, but that’s my estimate.

You can see the clip of Boon from CCXP 2023 below courtesy of EyeCon Livin’ on YouTube.

If you’re curious about what to expect from the DLC, here’s what we’re likely looking at (spoilers ahead, of course) based on the ending to MK1. It looks like the focus will be on an alternate-universe version of Havik and his crew, as after the battle between Shang Tsung and Liu Kang he rocks up and teases another impending battle. It’s all about to get even more multiversal, that’s for sure.

Boon’s “big surprise” remains a complete mystery though. It could be even more fighter DLC, more story content on top of the DLC, new game modes, or something completely different. It won’t be kept a secret for long though, I’m certain.

This isn’t all Boon and NetherRealm showed off during CCXP 2023 either, as we also got a new Quan Chi character trailer, release date, and a little tease of John Cena’s Peacemaker, another one of the crossover characters alongside Homelander and Omni-Man. The Mortal Kombat 1 character roster is set to continue expanding, so you should have a new main in no time.

Quan Chi releases on on Thursday, December 14 in early access, with the full release set for Thursday, December 21.

