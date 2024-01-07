9/10 Steam action roguelike with serious style gets update and sale

If you missed Mortal Sin last year, the hypercolor and stylized first-person roguelike is a game you need to see to believe. Lucky us then, because it’s on sale for almost a third off on Steam right now, and one of the coolest mechanics I’ve ever seen in a game like this just got a comprehensive overhaul too – so it’s the perfect time to try it out.

Here’s the elevator pitch: Mortal Sin is a hack-and-slash roguelike FPS game without the shooting, and an incredible sense of style that blends a black void backdrop with bright colors to create a fast-paced fever dream. Oh, it’s also in a Steam sale.

If you love running around in a boomer shooter, dodging and weaving between enemies while taking them out like a drugged-up Doomguy who’s been stripped of all his weapons and armor, Mortal Sin is for you. It even has a 97% positive rating on Steam from over 1,000 reviews, if you’re still on the fence.

I’m a true sucker for a roguelike game too, so the procedurally generated levels, quests, and loot are right up my street. As you’d expect from the genre every single run offers up entirely new ways to play, and with close quarters combat this good that’s always a joy.

Mortal Sin also had a sizable patch on Saturday, January 6 which included polish, bug fixes, and changes to the Shuffle Combo mode. This is a feature I really love, as not only does it allow you to put up how to do specific combos on screen and follow along with them, but it then shuffles said combos and gives you rewards for following them. This is a great way to encourage varied play and help players understand more of the game’s combat, which is always a core part of these roguelikes.

The flow of these combo shuffle chains has now been improved based on the weapon you’re using and the combo you did last, and you’ll be given more of the smaller simple combos and less of the bigger more difficult ones.

You can get Mortal Sin on Steam right now, while the early access game is 30% off until Thursday, January 11. Expect to pay $13.99 / £11.72.

