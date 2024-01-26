There’s a $65 saving on the best mini gaming keyboard right now

If you’re looking to buy yourself a new mini keyboard with RGB lighting, then now’s the time to get your wallet out and take advantage of this great gaming keyboard deal. You can currently get this fantastic Mountain Everest 60 for a fantastic price of just $74.99, saving you a massive $65 on the $139.99 launch price.

This isn’t just any old keyboard either. Not only is this Mountain model listed on our best mini gaming keyboard guide as the “best overall” option, but we also gave it an outstanding score of 10/10 in our Mountain Everest 60 review, even at its full price of $139.99. Drop the price to $74.99 and you can snag yourself one of the best mini gaming keyboards around for a bargain price. Just click the link below to grab one while it’s on offer.

In our review, we loved the feel of the Mountain Everest 60’s smooth, lubed mechanical Tactile 55 switches (which are included in the model on offer) under our fingers, as well as the fact that you can hot-swap them with your own chosen switches.

Add in a really effective sound-dampening system, and the option to add a numpad module at a later date, and you have a gaming keyboard that’s both portable and versatile. As with most of today’s gaming peripherals, you also get RGB lighting, with a gorgeous RGB strip that shines around the keyboard’s brushed aluminum edges.

Basically, you can now get the best overall mini gaming keyboard on the market for just $74.99, including some fantastic switches, and even UK gamers can pick one up for £74.56.

If you’re looking for a keyboard with more keys on it, make sure you also check out our best gaming keyboard guide, where the larger Mountain Everest Max similarly stole our hearts at the other end of the scale.