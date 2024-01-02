Best mini keyboards 2024: top gaming picks

The best mini keyboards are much smaller than traditional full-size gaming keyboards. That means you can fit them in a more compact setup, as well as take them with you when you’re traveling. Among the best gaming keyboards, there are several compact sizes, 75%, 65%, and 60%, making it easy for you to find the perfect balance between controls and size.

A 75% keyboard like the premium Asus ROG Azoth has three-quarters the number of keys as a full-sized, and will typically offer you keys for media controls and programmable macro keys with the function key rows.

65% keyboards like the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed take things down a notch to 67 or 68 keys and do away with the function row making an “Fn” key a necessity. Most laptops have a 65% layout, so if you use one regularly you will be very familiar with this layout and it’s about as small as we would recommend for word processing.

Most 60% keyboards will go a step further and remove the arrow keys, so they’re best suited to games with a minimal set of controls such as esports titles like Counter-Strike 2. However, the Mountain Everest 60 bucks this trend by offering arrow keys and an optional numpad.

There’s a lot to like in this space-saving category, and many of these mini gaming keyboards also fit into our best RGB keyboards and best wireless mechanical keyboard guides. If size is a priority, these are the best mini keyboards for gaming that we’ve tried and tested.

Mountain Everest 60 The ideal mini gaming keyboard Mountain Everest 60 specifications: Layout 60%

Connectivity Wired

Key Switch Type Mechanical

Number of keys 55

Size 115 x 307 x 464 mm Reasons to buy Pre-lubed, hot-swappable switches

A 60 keyboard with arrow keys

Optional numpad (sold separately) Reasons to avoid Ports aren’t passthrough

Software sometimes freezes Creating mini gaming keyboards often comes with sacrifices, but the Mountain Everest 60 has found a balance unlike any other, with arrow keys and a detachable numpad (sold separately) available. The Mountain Everest 60 has RGB lighting around its rim, a premium brushed aluminum finish, and several magnetic feet to adjust the angle to your liking. You also get three separate USB-C ports on the back to choose where you want to connect the wire. The switches are hot-swappable. Using the keycap and switch pullers, you can pop out Mountain’s own and add Cherry MX alternatives if you want to, adding versatility to the offering. the switches are hot-swappable. Mountain’s Base Camp desktop app isn’t always the most stable, but it allows you to customize and animate the RGB lighting, set up macros, and create up to five different profiles for multiple games or uses.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed Best wireless mini gaming keyboard Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed specifications: Layout 65%

Connectivity Wired or wireless

Key Switch Type Mechanical

Number of keys 68

Size 351 x 174 x 53 mm Reasons to buy High-quality Doubleshot keycaps

Very comfortable palm rest

Well-priced Reasons to avoid Razer Chroma is a bit bloated

No ISO layout The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed often finds itself in our recommendations for the best gaming keyboards, thanks to its high-quality construction, comfort, and sensible price. With very low latency in its wireless mode and connections via both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, it’s perfect if you like your gaming setup uncluttered. The RGB lighting of the BlackWidow is customizable using Razer’s Chroma software, which is far more reliable now thanks to an overhaul. For good measure, Razer Synapse has also been improved so you’re in luck if you plan to run a Razer gaming laptop alongside this keyboard. The BlackWidow is beautifully crafted and features DoubleShot keycaps that feel lovely to type on. Razer’s switches are very performant too. Read our Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed review.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Best 65% with incredibly responsive speeds Corsair K65 RGB Mini specifications: Layout 60%

Connectivity Wired

Key Switch Type Mechanical

Number of keys 61

Size 294 x 105 x 44 mm Reasons to buy Individually programmable RGB keys

Up to 8,000Hz report rate Reasons to avoid No wrist rest

Can’t change height The first thing you’ll notice about Corsair’s K65 RGB Mini is its size. It’s tiny but still manages to be just as sturdy as bigger options, however, there’s no wrist rest included. Unlike the Razer Huntsman Mini and HyperX Alloy Origins 60, which feature their proprietary switches, Corsair sticks with Cherry MX switches that are incredibly responsive and satisfying to tap away at. You lose dedicated function keys, numbers, and media controls, but if saving space on the best gaming desk is your top priority, or you want a great LAN companion to go along with the best gaming laptop, then the K65 RGB Mini is a fantastic choice and one of the best-looking keyboards around.

Asus ROG Azoth Best premium mini gaming keyboard Asus ROG Azoth specifications: Layout 75%

Connectivity Wired and wireless

Key Switch Type Mechanical

Number of keys 75

Size ‎136mm x 40mm x 326 cm Reasons to buy Integrated OLED screen

Wireless connection is fast and stable

Quiet operation Reasons to avoid Buggy software support

Expensive option The Asus ROG Azoth offers you a sweet spot in compact keyboards, being smaller than full-size but without the compromises you get with a 60 or 65% option. You get Function keys and arrow keys, plus a 2-inch OLED screen to display settings and system info at a glance. The keyboard is well-connected, with up to three Bluetooth pairings simultaneously, and you get over 2,000+ hours of low-latency gameplay using its 2.4 GHz wireless mode. There’s specific support for Mac users, although some users have reported the software support for macOS being buggy. Unlike the Corsair K65 RGB Mini, you can set the keyboard to three different positions for greater comfort. Outside of building a DIY keyboard with top-end components, it’s unlikely anything will come close to the Asus ROG Azoth. The pre-lubed NX Red switches make it feel more akin to a custom keyboard that you can buy off the shelf and the textured PBT keycaps offer up the perfect amount of friction for accurate keystrokes. Under these is the per-key RGB lighting system which is endlessly tuneable via Asus’ Armory Crate software. Admittedly, the software can be a bit fiddly, but once you’ve got it set up how you like, you shouldn’t need to touch it any further. There’s a lot to love here for sure, and this wireless keyboard is easy to upgrade yourself, but it comes at a premium price.

Royal Kludge RK61 Best for gamers on a budget Royal Kludge RK61 specifications: Connectivity Wired and wireless

Key Switch Type Mechanical

Number of keys 61

Size 329 x 142 x 569 mm Reasons to buy Good value

Wireless capability

Customizable Reasons to avoid Only one area of RGB lighting

Needs palm rest The Royal Kludge RK61 delivers a budget-friendly price, and it is moddable if you want to use it as a starting base for a custom DIY build. There are no media keys at this form factor but the RK61 is easily programmable and you can use the Fn key to control them via the function row. You can realistically use the RK61 anywhere owing to the three modes of connectivity, with the 2.4 GHz dongle in particular having very impressive low levels of latency. Battery life isn’t the best, at 10 hours, but we wouldn’t have expected much more for the price point. Per-key RGB lighting is out of the picture and you are stuck with the included presets, but the RK61 is a good choice if you want a basic option for gaming.

How we chose the best mini gaming keyboards

Harnessing our collective experience as gamers who have used a broad range of mini keyboards, we know exactly what to look for in all ends of the market, be it the budget, midrange, or premium tier. We have our usual go-to big-name brands such as Razer and Asus who reliably put out quality products but we also draw upon our knowledge of smaller manufacturers who offer a lot for your money, such as Royal Kludge and Epomaker.

Durability is extremely important when it comes to a keyboard as well as It should be able to endure millions of your most frantic keystrokes as you type, code, or frag away in games. Given how much you use a keyboard, you’ll want it to be comfortable. If a cheaper keyboard offers great features and build quality but isn’t quite as ergonomic, you may want to get an additional palm rest.

Is a mini keyboard good for gaming?

It absolutely can be if you play games that don’t require many controls and complicated macros such as strategy games, simulation games, and MOBAs. FPS and esports titles such as Call of Duty and Counter-Strike 2 don’t need gigantic keyboards to accommodate their controls so if this is what you mostly play you can save a lot of desk space by opting for a mini keyboard.

Is a mini keyboard worth it?

It depends on how small you want to go. If you do word processing or coding, we would not recommend anything smaller than a 65% keyboard. But given that smaller keyboards require fewer materials, they are often cheaper which may be the deciding factor in whether or not you purchase one. If you have a small desk, a complementing mini keyboard could make your work or gaming space feel a lot less cluttered.

Why do PC gamers love mini keyboards?

Desktop keyboards were traditionally hefty, but with the rapid adoption of the best gaming laptops it’s become clear you can get just as much done with less, paving the way for smaller keyboards. Those only using their PCs for gaming don’t have much need for a numpad or a function row and having more space on your desk means more room to move your mouse, something crucial for shooters requiring precision.