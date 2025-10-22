Mouse PI For Hire release date estimate, trailers, gameplay, and news

When is the Mouse PI For Hire release date? We love an FPS here at PCGamesN, and there's nothing we like more than something new and unique. Mouse ticks all our boxes with black-and-white, 1930s cartoon style in a noir-themed boomer shooter, in which you play as a badass mouse PI.

Set to be one of the best upcoming indie games, Mouse takes what we love about FPS games - gratifying guns, satisfying head pops, and characterful enemies - and gives them a Popeye-meets-Cuphead twist. Of course we want to know how soon we can get our hands on it, and we're sure you do too, so here's everything we know about the Mouse PI For Hire release date and what you can expect.

Mouse PI For Hire release date estimate

Despite confident claims that it would be coming this year, the Mouse PI For Hire release date window has now been moved "early 2026" as of October 22, 2025.

Ahead of their inclusion in the Galaxies Showcase on October 23, 2025, which was originally set to include a release date announcement, Fumi Games shared the bad news via a post on X. In the statement, the devs cite the reason as game quality, saying, "Our single highest priority is for the game to deliver you the best possible experience, and this will help ensure we can live up to that goal." We'll update you again if any big news comes out of the Galaxies Showcase.

When it finally arrives, the black and white shooter is set to release on PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Mouse is made by Fumi Games, an indie studio based in Poland that's also working on Galaxi Taxi, a hand-drawn action platformer, with a similar look to Cuphead. Clearly, it's heavily influenced by the 1930s cartoon style. Since Galaxi Taxi has no expected release date window at all, we can assume Mouse is Fumi's current priority.

Mouse PI For Hire gameplay

Mouse is a classic, boomer shooter, only with black-and-white, rubber-hose-inspired art. From what we've seen so far, the arena-shooter takes us around various locations as we defeat gangsters and mobs. Why we're doing this and what our PI player character are working on still remains unknown.

There are a series of bosses to defeat in Mouse as well, though we've only seen one of these as shown in the Spike-D trailer shared below. What we have seen plenty of, though, is the vast array of weapons, including a Tommy gun, a sniper rifle, explosives, a shotgun, and even finger guns.

Following a dev panel at Pax Australia, we know also know more about the Mouse characters - namely Jack and Tammy. Jack, the player character, is a classic Noir PI. A war veteran, Jack has his vices and is known to "shoot first and ask questions later."

We also can't help but love Tammy, Jack's sidekick. An orphan mouse, Tammy helps make Jack's life easier while keeping him accountable. She's not always around in gameplay, but is most readily available to upgrade Jack's equipment. According to Mateusz Michalak and Maciej Krzemien, Mouse game director and lead producer, Tammy could be considered to Jack as Q is to James Bond.

Mouse PI For Hire trailers

A trailer released in April 2025 showcases a range of new 'experimental' weapons, demonstrating how daft this FPS is going to get. With the cold steam applier - supposedly meant for chilling food on the go - you can freeze your enemies in place. Literally.

Meanwhile, the powerful automatic turpentine cleanser is far better at melting your enemies than it is at cleaning tough household marks, as it burns their flesh from their bones. Nice. See more experimental weapons in the trailer above.

In a trailer released on August 17, 2024, the new "official" title for the game was announced, turning it from simply Mouse to Mouse: PI For Hire. In this trailer, shared above, we get to see even more of the fully realized gameplay then ever before, including a range of weapons and enemies. We see the grappling hook in play again, a classic boulder level, and even a glimpse of Mouse doing his job as he photographs one of his investigation subjects at the end.

We got our very first glimpse of Mouse back in May 2023 with the teaser trailer above, showing the game in its early development stages and focused on combat rather than environment. This was enough to intrigue though, as prospective fans flooded to wishlist the game of Steam thanks to the minute-long debut, which demonstrated explosive barrels, a sniper rifle, and a power-up machine soundtracked by nostalgic jazz music.

Then, in December 2023, we got to see a bit more of what the game will look like when it's fully realized, thanks to a gameplay trailer. This trailer expanded on the teaser since the environments have been completed as well, as we can clearly see what Mouse will look like come the release date.

Our PI protagonist explores classic 1930s cartoon surroundings like a naval dock and an industrial factory setting, and we even see the classic trope of a falling piano in the latter. Clearly, Mouse goes hard on the cartoon gags, which leads us to…

The Spike-D Mouse gameplay trailer, revealed as part of the triple-i initiative showcase on April 10, 2024. This full trailer provides more of a story and setting than those before, introducing us to Spike-D spinach, a strength power-up Popeye would be proud of. The latest trailer also hints at some previously unseen mechanics such as a grappling hook, jump pads, and a helicopter, some of which we have now seen more of in recent trailers.

This isn't a trailer, but we think it's appropriate to also talk about this Mouse game clip posted on the game's socials, highlighting one of the weapons available in the FPS game: the shotgun. The short gameplay clip gives a glimpse of the not-so gory aftermath of using the shotgun. Given the game is in classic rubber-hose black-and-white, it's not too bad, but we like the implication.

Mouse PI For Hire cast

In yet another trailer shown during Summer Game Fest 2025, a casting announcement was made as Troy Baker was revealed to be the voice behind protagonist Jack Pepper. With a gravelly Italian American accent, Baker does the perfect job of voicing the mouse, adding once again to his legendary resume.

Just writing this has us on the edge of our seat with anticipation for the Mouse release date. However, we've all still got some time to fill before then. While you wait, why not try some of the best new PC games right now, or just peruse the other upcoming PC games, and whet your appetite even more.