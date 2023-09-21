MSI teases plans to launch a limited edition Nvidia GPU and more

MSI has recently begun teasing ‘The Limited Series’, with the first reveal for the limited edition product line scheduled to be revealed imminently. However, following a leak, we now know some details on the first drop, namely that it’ll be an Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Gaming X graphics card will lead the charge, under a new ‘NV Edition’ styling. As you might’ve guessed, NV appears to refer to Nvidia, as the GPU sports the iconic green coloring we’ve all come to associate with the company. Even the packaging has been given a makeover, designed exclusively for this release.

We don’t yet know how much MSI plans to charge for this limited edition GeForce RTX 4060, but it’ll likely be a touch more than its usual $299 MSRP. Ultimately, its value will be determined more by its worth as a collector’s item than as a pixel pusher.

If you’re keen to have an NV Edition GPU of your very own, be sure to visit the official MSI page on September 25 at 6PM PDT. There will only be 6,000 units to go around, so you’ll need to be both lucky and quick to grab one. You can also sign up for updates on future drops, too.#

