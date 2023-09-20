Nvidia is giving away a custom Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty GPU

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is closer than ever, and it won’t be long until we can further explore the depths of Night City in the game’s first-ever major expansion, in addition to its equally massive 2.0 update. To celebrate the plethora of new content and features, Nvidia is giving you the chance to win a custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a custom Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty backplate entirely for free.

The GeForce RTX 4090 is as high-powered as you can get when it comes to the GPUs, but its price can be a point of contention for those looking to increase the performance of their rig. Thanks to this latest giveaway by Nvidia, Cyberpunk 2077 fans have the opportunity to add the team green flagship to their PC gaming setup completely for free.

The custom RTX 4090 GPU, comes with a unique backplate featuring key art from Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. A candy-apple red color scheme is most prevalent on the custom card, with the bright yellow Cyberpunk 2077 logo sitting on top. Standing menacingly in front of the iconic logo is the protagonist V, holding one of the futuristic weapons you can come across within the game. The art of Cyberpunk 2077 has always been eye-catching, and it aptly boosts the look of the RTX 4090.

While this custom Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty RTX 4090 is enough to write home about, the latest version of the dystopian RPG is also set to become the first PC game launching with path tracing and DLSS 3.5, which includes the new ‘Ray Reconstruction’ feature. Prior to the expansion’s launch, however, CD Projekt Red is deploying the long-awaited 2.0 update to the RPG, bringing countless gameplay, visual, and performance overhauls with it.

Similar to the custom Alan Wake 2 giveaway, to be in with a chance to win the custom Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty RTX 4090 graphics card, simply go to the Nvidia GeForce Twitter page, like the post and comment with the hashtag, ‘BeyondFast’. If luck is on your side, you’ll be able to snag this top-of-the-line graphics card entirely for free and reap the benefits of what ray-tracing and DLSS 3.5 can do for Cyberpunk 2077.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty release date is closer than ever, making this custom RTX 4090 the perfect way for chooms all over to play the latest expansion. The custom Overwatch 2 GPU giveaway is still active, so it won’t take installing the latest Cyberware to increase your odds of owning one of these cool custom RTX 4090 graphics cards.