MSI confirms OLED gaming monitor pricing and we’re very pleased

MSI has just confirmed the suggested prices for its upcoming 2024 QD-OLED gaming monitor range. The MSI OLED gaming monitor prices were originally set to start at a lower point with an initial promotion but the company has now decided to stick with these prices permanently.

We’ve been impressed with the handful of OLED gaming monitors we’ve reviewed so far, with the likes of the LG 27GR95QE and Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC offering stunning ultra-fast gaming performance and, in the case of the Samsung, stunning overall image quality too. That’s why they both make it onto our best gaming monitor guide. However, 2024 is set to have an even broader, more capable range of more affordable OLED panels, such as those we first saw at CES 2024, and now we’re starting to see those exciting new panels get prices and release dates.

The three MSI QD-OLED panels that have had their prices confirmed are the MSI MPG 271QRX, MSI MPG 321URX, and MSI MPG 491CQP. These are the 27-inch, 32-inch, and 49-inch panels respectively, with the 271QRX sporting a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and 360Hz refresh rate, the 321URX having a 240Hz 4K panel, and the 491CQP having a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which is notably lower than the Samsung G95SC’s 240Hz refresh rate.

While the prices, which were revealed by Monitors Unboxed, are still quite high, they’re not bad considering the specs. The 271QRX is $799.99, the 321URX is $949.99, and the 491CQP is $1,099.99.

The standout of those is the 491CQP, which undercuts the Samsung G95SC by $300 at that panel’s current retail price, but is $700 lower than its MSRP. Yes, it is does have a slower refresh rate but that’s still some incredible specs for the price.

The 321URX is also priced competitively. One of the issues we’ve had with several OLED gaming monitors so far is that they’re not as sharp a the same pixel density as LCD screens. As such, the combination of a 4K resolution on a 32-inch screen size should completely overcome that issue, making text look nice and sharp. Then, of course, you’ve get a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time to play around with when it comes to playing the best PC games.

Perhaps the least compelling price is the 271QRX, which is certainly competitive for a 27-inch 1440p OLED, especially when its refresh rate of 360Hz is 120Hz faster than the likes of the $700 LG 27GR95QE. But, That’s still a huge sum considering the above issues we’ve mentioned with lower pixel density OLEDs having only mediocre sharpness when it comes to reading text, and the diminishing returns of 360Hz over 240Hz.

One benefit that will come to all these MSI displays that the company hasn’t previously offered is that they’ll have a three year warrant for burn-in. That largely matches most competitors, rather than outshining them, but it’s still a notably inclusion that combined with the fact these panels use Samsung’s third-generation QD-OLED (that’s quantum dot OLED), which is brighter and even more burn-in resistant than ever, and you’ve got a recipe for some highly desirable displays.

Still, we’re so glad to finally see OLED screens become just a little bit more affordable, with several more varied options of screen size, resolution, and refresh rate. If your budget isn’t likely to stretch to any of these panels, though, you can always check out the other options in our best gaming monitor guide, which includes are wide range of sizes, resolution, refresh rates and budgets.