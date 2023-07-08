Multiverse Defenders codes July 2023

What are the new Multiverse Defenders codes? Multiverse Defenders is a newly-launched Roblox game from July 2023 which was made by the creators of Pirate Era X. After transferring ownership of the game to new individuals, the former owners set about making Multiverse Defenders.

Multiverse Defenders is a Roblox game that focuses on evil forces opening portals to new anime worlds. Your task is to unite with other heroes to defend realms, and how better to do that than with free codes? If you’re looking for other Roblox freebies, we also keep regularly updated lists of the latest Blox Fruits codes, Project Slayers codes, and Anime Adventures codes so you can make the most of your time in each.

New Multiverse Defenders codes

Here are all active Multiverse Defenders codes:

OpenBeta – 250 gems [NEW]

Expired codes

There are no expired codes for Multiverse Defenders as it is newly released.

How do I redeem Multiverse Defenders codes?

Redeeming Multiverse Defenders codes works similarly to other popular Roblox games. You’ll get access to your cool new freebies by following these instructions:

Open Roblox and launch Multiverse Defenders

Head towards the ‘Cloud’ building

Approach the figure with ‘Code’ above their head

Enter your code and confirm

Enjoy your freebies!

How do I get more Multiverse Defenders codes?

As the game is so new, you can expect to find Multiverse Defenders codes here when we update our list. Aside from that, you might have some luck in the game’s Discord, although so far codes are deleted there very quickly.

These are all of the currently active Multiverse Defenders codes. We’ll regularly update our list, so if you’ve redeemed them all for now, bookmark this page and check again later. If you’re looking for more Roblox freebies, take a look at our list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games in 2023.