Project Slayers codes June 2023

What are the new Project Slayers codes? Project Slayers is an action RPG in Roblox where you fight against other martial artists to be the very best in all the land. As with most Roblox games it’s a popular gacha game and as such there are plenty of codes available to get clan spins and more.

So if you want to bulk up your warrior and fight against the strongest of foes, you’d be wise to make use of our Project Slayers codes list down below. We’ll update it on a regular basis to bring you the latest rewards before they expire, and thus you lose out on some free spins. If you’re in the market for further Roblox freebies, we also keep regularly updated lists of the latest Anime Adventures codes, Blox Fruits codes, and All Star Tower Defense codes.

New Project Slayers codes

Here are the latest Project Slayers codes:

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack – 75 clan spins, 15 art spins, five daily spins

– 75 clan spins, 15 art spins, five daily spins Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset – breathing reset

– breathing reset Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset – race reset

– race reset NewAntiExploit – 25 clan spins, five art spins, one daily spin

– 25 clan spins, five art spins, one daily spin Miniupdate1.5 – 35 clan spins

– 35 clan spins SorryForIssuesToday – one daily spinn, 25 clan spins, and nine art spins

– one daily spinn, 25 clan spins, and nine art spins ThanksFor250MVisits – 50 clan spins, five demon spins, and two daily spins

– 50 clan spins, five demon spins, and two daily spins Update1.5Spins – free spins

– free spins Update1.5BreathReset – breathing reset

– breathing reset Update1.5RaceReset – race reset

Expired codes

How do I redeem Project Slayer codes?

Redeeming Project Slayer codes works in the exact same way as many other Roblox games. You should get access to all sorts of cool stuff by following these step-by-step instructions:

Open Roblox and launch Project Slayers.

Create a character and hop into one of the maps.

Press the M key to open the menu and click on the book icon.

Enter your code in the text box at the bottom of the screen and click Submit Code.

Those are all the Project Slayer codes. We also keep a regularly updated list of Roblox promo codes for some of the best Roblox games in 2023. If you or your parent/guardian is new to the weird and wild world of Roblox, you may be left wondering is Roblox safe? Alternatively, veteran players may wish to use the hottest Roblox music codes for any occasion.