Pickle Rick and Morty leaks for MultiVersus fighting game

While the fighting game‘s alpha is still going on, a number of possible new MultiVersus leaks datamined from the game’s files seem to point towards Rick and Morty, Black Adam, and even LeBron James for the fighter roster – including the infamous Pickle Rick.

MultiVersus could be one of the best games like Smash Bros on PC when it hits open beta in July, and many are enjoying the alpha playtest going on right now. Some players have dug around in the alpha’s files and have datamined a number of possible new characters coming to the MultiVersus fighter roster (via Reddit).

Names on the list include both Rick and Morty, Gandalf, LeBron James, Marvin the Martian, and Gremlins’ Gizmo and Stripe as the character leaks, with the likes of Godzilla, Scooby-Doo, Legolas, Black Adam, Beetlejuice, and The Joker appearing in the leaked taunts list. Some of these have been leaked in some fashion before – including the inclusion of Pickle Rick as an unlockable skin for Rick Sanchez.

Rick and Morty make particular sense for MultiVersus. The duo have already appeared in Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, and the recent Space Jam 2 movie. They already feature in the MultiVersus alpha’s opening copyright page, and the show’s Mr. Meeseeks character is part of the game’s tutorial.

Regardless, until any of these are announced take these rumours with a grain of salt. For more free-to-play games on PC, head to that link.

